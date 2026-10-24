Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Reddy Releases New Single "Tarantino"
The single was released on October 6th .
Korean artist REDDY (레디) marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career with the release of his new single, "TARANTINO", his first musical offering as an independent artist.
Released on October 6, "TARANTINO" signals a new creative direction for REDDY. While retaining the distinctive musical identity that has defined his work, the single explores fresh sonic territory through a house-driven hip-hop sound. The release reflects his ambition to move beyond the boundaries of any single genre or established image, expanding his artistic world across music and visual expression.
The title "TARANTINO" serves as a central concept connecting the project's visual identity and character. Drawing inspiration from the cinematic presence of a film character, REDDY introduces a new persona in which music, style, and imagery come together to form a cohesive narrative. Rather than presenting the single as a standalone musical release, the project invites audiences to view REDDY himself as both a distinctive character and the creator of an evolving artistic universe.
The release also marks the starting point of REDDY's independent creative journey. Moving beyond music alone, he plans to bring together his interests in fashion, film, visual storytelling, and lifestyle to develop an artistic identity that reflects his own perspective and operates outside conventional boundaries.
Looking ahead, REDDY aims to connect music with a broader range of cultural experiences while expanding his reach beyond South Korea to international stages and new audiences. As part of this international expansion, REDDY is set to perform in Paris as part of MADAME SEOUL, bringing his artistic vision to a wider audience in Europe.
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