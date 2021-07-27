Red Street Records Signs Tom Yankton

Singer, songwriter and guitar slinger Tom Yankton has entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Red Street Records, it was announced today by label owner and CEO Jay DeMarcus and President/GM Mark Lusk. The new deal already has the Arkansas native in the studio with producer Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Clay Walker, Mark Chestnut), and new music is planned for an August release.

"I am beyond thrilled to have Tom In the Red Street family," said DeMarcus. "He is an extremely exciting, talented artist. We pride ourselves here on finding the best of the best to partner with, and he certainly is."

Hailing from Hot Springs, Yankton has been performing his high energy country music live across the U.S. with an eclectic stage show that often incorporates a talk box - rare for country music - and a cordless drill...you just have to see it! His dynamic set earned him the winning slot at last month's Pepsi Southern Original Contest, which enabled him to open for Luke Bryan at the rescheduled 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

"I met Jay at an event in San Antonio Texas when I was 14 years old, and we got to jam out and play some music that night," said Yankton. "I never dreamed I'd get to work with Jay, Mark, and the Red Street family on sharing my own music with the world. This is incredible!"

Yankton's story starts as the son of a working-class family in a mobile home in the hills of Hot Springs. A guitar prodigy from a young age, his talent led to tours and recording with legendary artists like Chicago, Christina Aguilera, Rascal Flatts, RaeLynn and others - all while growing his career as a solo artist. His extensive resume includes performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, TODAY Show, The Grand Ole Opry, Academy of Country Music Awards, The Rolling Stones Zip Code Tour and more.

His constant touring and reputation for delivering one of the best live shows on the road recently landed Yankton a sweet residency at the Resorts World Casino complex in Las Vegas, which began July 20. His Wild West Honky Tonk Tour will land in Sin City regularly over the coming months and will also see him all over the west and midwest.

A compelling songwriter, his tunes have been heard in Bad Mom's Christmas, Lifetime's Love At First Flight and Netflix's Sex Education. His own releases have been featured on Spotify curated playlists, logging millions of streams on the platform.