Red Releases FROM THE ASHES Today

GRAMMY® nominated, RIAA Certified Gold-selling rock band RED releases "From The Ashes" single today (Aug. 2) on RED ENTERTAINMENT with distribution from The Fuel Music into digital and streaming outlets globally, including iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and more outlets globally here!

"From the Ashes" reflects on where our minds can go when we've hit the bottom," says RED bassist Randy Armstrong. "You've been written off, left out in the cold because the world doesn't care about your situation and nothing in the past matters much today. It's about having the motivation to rise and turn your failure and mistakes into success and survival."

We are fighting to survive

I'll never break

From the ashes we ignite

Don't fade away

We live, we die

We fall, we rise

(From "From The Ashes" chorus.)

Produced by the band's longtime collaborator, Rob Graves, the new single follows theSiriusXM Octane, hardDrive with Lou Brutus, hardDrive XL, New Metal Tracks (Spotify), andMusic Choice-featured single "The Evening Hate," which has over 560,000 streams onYouTube alone. Along with the music video, the song's cinematic short film that was written, directed and produced by RED, as well as stars the band, was also premiered by Loudwire.Loudwire further broke the news regarding the band's newly formed label, RED ENTERTAINMENT.

RED, comprised of Michael Barnes (vocals), identical twin brothers Anthony (guitars) andRandy Armstrong, and longtime live drummer, now official band member, Dan Johnson, will take "The Evening Hate," "From The Ashes" and a bevy of its No. 1 hits and fan favorites on the road. Its upcoming "I For An I" tour dates, events with Hinder, festivals and more follow:

Aug. 24 Sat Muncie, IN, Rise Up and Conquer Music Festival Tickets

Aug. 25 Sun Sturtevant, WI Tickets

Aug. 27 Tue Joliet, IL Tickets

Aug. 28 Wed Merriam, KS Tickets

Aug. 29 Thu Des Moines, IA Tickets

Aug. 30 Fri Minneapolis, MN Tickets

Aug. 31 Sat Fitchburg, WI Taste of Madison

Sep. 5 Thu Louisville, KY Tickets

Sep. 6 Fri Pittsburgh, PA Tickets

Sep. 7 Sat Concord, VA, Blue Ridge Rock Festival Tickets

Sep. 10 Tue Chattanooga, TN (w/ Hinder) Tickets

Sep. 11 Wed Huntsville, AL (w/ Hinder) Tickets

Sep. 12 Thu Mobile, AL (w/ Hinder) Tickets

Sep. 14 Sat Shippensburg, PA, Uprise Festival Tickets

Oct. 2 Wed Houston, TX "I For An I Tour" Tickets VIP Experience

Oct. 3 Thu. San Antonio, TX "I For An I Tour" Tickets VIP Experience

Oct. 4 Fri Austin, TX "I For An I Tour" Tickets VIP Experience

Oct. 5 Sat Dallas, TX "I For An I Tour" Tickets VIP Experience

Oct. 6 Sun Lubbock, TX "I For An I Tour" Tickets VIP Experience

Oct. 19 Sat Betzdorf, Germany, CVJM Loud and Proud Festival Tickets

All the latest RED tour dates, news and more can be found at www.thebandred.com,Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and Facebook where they have nearly one million likes.

Rock band RED launched its RIAA Certified Gold album End of Silence in 2006, followed by five acclaimed albums that together amassed two million albums sold, hundreds of millions of streams, two Top 10 Active Rock singles, three Top 10 Mainstream Rock singles, 24 consecutive No. 1 hits at CRR radio and two Gold-selling singles ("Breathe Into Me," "Already Over"). The band has also received two GRAMMY nominations, six Dove Awards and multiple film, TV and gaming placements while being featured by Conan, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, USA Today, Rolling Stone, Guitar World and many more. The band's touring has taken them to more than 25 countries across 2,500 concerts while their musical instrument endorsements include: Westone, PRS Guitars, Peavey.com, Mesa Boogie Amps,Line 6 and more. Forming RED ENTERTAINMENT earlier this year, more new music is expected from RED in 2019.

Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.





