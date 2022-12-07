Recording Artist & Former THE VOICE Contestant Amanda Brown Releases New Music

After her exemplary training at NYC's world renowned FAME school and esteemed HBCU Howard University, she began working on the road and in the studio as a backing vocalist for legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Adele, Alicia Keys, Tori Kelly, Michael Bolton, Cynthia Erivo and Tyler The Creator (with whom she sang on a Grammy winning album in 2020 for Best Rap Album). During 2018/2019, Brown toured with The Killers, opening their arena shows in promotion of her debut album 'Dirty Water'.

During stints when she isn't touring, Brown has been diligently developing her skills as a composer for television, film, animation and commercials. Her debut bookings included a title track on NBC's hit series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist as well as a national commercial campaign for Nordstrom. From November 2022, fans will be able to find Amanda Brown take to the road once more with beloved singer-songwriter Adele, for whom she will be performing backing vocals during the highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.

Very recently, Amanda released her latest project "From Here", which you can listen to on Spotify Here.

Her manager at the time was the one who originally presented her with the idea of auditioning for The Voice. It was safe to say that Amanda was hesitant at first - she had no desire to be in a singing competition. But he had successfully convinced her of the value of the opportunity which led to her agreement, nerves, excitement and eventually a contestant slot. She admits that the filming of the LIVE TV performances were pretty surreal. At the time, they happened so quickly, making it difficult to have a proper moment to soak it all in. After her season aired, the outpouring of support that she received (and still receives) from viewers made her experience that much more real. You don't realize in a TV studio how many people you reach until those people reach out to you.

Visit Amanda Brown on Instagram HERE to follow her journey.

Amanda knew at a fairly young age that she could sing. She spent a lot of time in church and was always encouraged to sing in the children's choir. It wasn't until junior high that her music teacher, Mr. Kazansky encouraged her to audition for LaGuardia High School, a performing arts school in New York City. According to Amanda, it was the beginning of professional music journey.

Now, she sings for some of the biggest artists in the world! When performing, she tries to stay clear of foods and beverages that cause her to dry out or produce mucus. By principal, she keeps a 1.5 gallon jug of water with her to remind her to stay hydrated throughout the day. If she drinks enough water and gets a good night's sleep, it makes a world of difference when it's time for her to sing. And there are so many musicians she would love to work with and for including Radiohead, The Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Rihanna, Beyonce, The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar, Bonnie Raitt, Grace Potter, and so many others.

Her new project "From Here" introduces fans to raw, heart-on-sleeve storytelling as she takes us on a journey of change, grief, love and transparent self-reflection. Narrating the stages of leaving behind one chapter to begin writing the next for herself, she captivates fans with a revealing and deeply personal insight into her own heartbreak and fortitude. For her, this music has been healing. She's explored feelings of joy, sadness, hope and grief. Amanda can only hope that listeners connect to her music in the way that she has. Music has colored her life and has genuinely provided the soundtrack to many milestones and experiences.