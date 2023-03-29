Recording Artist Amanda Brown Releases New Single 'Amazing'

Puerto Rican/Jamaican Bronx native and former Voice contestant Amanda Brown is taking a major leap....no really, a literal leap off of a plane, in her exhilarating new music video "Amazing". "Amazing" features the acclaimed recording artist skydiving, decked out in hot pink and confident as ever. One of the last songs written for her EP From Here, "Amazing" represents a farewell to a past life while welcoming a future of vibrant new possibilities and experiences. Co-written with Jordan Hannah Cantor and produced by Kenny Carkeet, the new video perfectly conveys the feeling of taking a leap of faith and being surprised with the very things that her soul was seeking all the time.

Serving as her first music video and directorial debut, Amanda was fortunate to work alongside the brilliant stuntman and cinematographer Craig O'Brien (Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible - Fallout), her friend, photographer and long-time collaborator Emi Morell as well as Adam Mason, who helped facilitate all filming at Skydive Perris. Her dream team helped her demonstrate the fear and freedom she felt when she decided to leave her hometown of New York City for sunny Los Angeles. At the time, she was terrified of leaving her family, friends and the life she had built for herself; but when she did leave, she realized that fear was the only thing holding her back from exploring all that life has to offer. Amanda is extremely proud of this song, the music video, her team and herself. In the video, she purposefully chose not to be overly made up or strategically posing for the camera. Instead, she wants people to see her as she is - vibrant with personality, passion and the strength to know that it's okay to face your fears and take a leap of faith every now and again.

Amanda has built a global fanbase with her inimitable vocals and passion for her craft. Coupled with her extensive touring with the industry's finest, she has endeared herself to millions of music lovers all over the world. A former contestant on season 3 of The Voice, Amanda's abilities were not only championed by celebrity talent but also by prominent critics at Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Her success on The Voice established Brown as a captivating front woman. That being said, in professional recording studios across the country, major recording artists have been drawing on Amanda's talent for years. After her exemplary training at NYC's world renowned FAME school and esteemed HBCU Howard University, she began working on the road and in the studio as a backing vocalist for legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Adele, Alicia Keys, Tori Kelly, Michael Bolton, Cynthia Erivo and Tyler The Creator (with whom she sang on a Grammy winning album in 2020 for Best Rap Album). During 2018/2019, Brown toured with The Killers, opening their arena shows in promotion of her debut album 'Dirty Water'. During her non-touring stints, Brown bolsters her skills as a composer for television, film, animation and commercials. Her debut placements include a title track on NBC's hit series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist as well as a national commercial campaign for Nordstrom. Since November 2022, fans have been able to find Amanda Brown take to the road once more with beloved singer-songwriter Adele, for whom she performs backing vocals during the highly esteemed Las Vegas residency.

Watch the Official music video on YouTube below!