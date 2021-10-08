Record Company Releases New Album 'Play Loud'

The Record Company's highly anticipated new album Play Loud is out today on Concord Records.

On Sunday, the GRAMMY-nominated rock band will kick off their 32-City tour in Milwaukee with support from JJ Wilde on select dates. See below for a complete list of dates.

"How High," the first single released from the LP, is currently #3 at AAA Radio. The track has also reached Top 3 on the Americana Singles Chart while Play Loud has been Top 3 on the Non-Comm Albums Chart in advance of its street date.

Play Loud is produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, Wolfmother, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem.) On the album, the group stretches out artistically and explores their far-flung influences. "We totally flipped the process on this record to allow for every idea and possibility, so it wasn't just the three of us, closed off in our bubble. It was like, 'Let's take some risks and see what we can really do,'" describes bassist Alex Stiff.

The Record Company-consisting of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla-most recently released their EP Side Project (also via Concord Records), which finds the band reimagining and reconstructing some of their favorite tracks by a wide range of artists including Big Mama Thornton, Cypress Hill, INXS and Willie Dixon.

Tour Dates:

October 10-Turner Hall Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI

October 12-Mercury Ballroom-Louisville, KY

October 13-St. Andrews Hall-Detroit, MI

October 14-Metro-Chicago, IL

October 15-Elevation-Grand Rapids, MI

October 16-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH

October 18-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY

October 19-The Axis Club-Toronto, ON

October 21-Higher Ground Ballroom-

South Burlington, VT

October 22-Aura-Portland, ME

October 24-Paradise Rock Club-Boston, MA

October 25-Irving Plaza-New York, NY

October 27-Theatre of the Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA

October 28-Lincoln Theatre-Washington, DC

October 29-XL Live-Harrisburg, PA

October 30-Cat's Cradle-Carrboro, NC

October 31-The Underground-Charlotte, NC

November 2-Bijou Theater-Knoxville, TN

November 4-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC

November 5-Georgia Theatre-Athens, GA

November 6-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

November 7-Delmar Hall-St. Louis, MO

November 9-The Sylvee-Madison, WI

November 10-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN

November 11-Wooly's-Des Moines, IA

November 13-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO

November 14-Gothic Theatre-Englewood, CO

November 16-Knitting Factory-Boise, ID

November 17-Neptune Theatre-Seattle, WA

November 18-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR

November 20-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

November 22-Teregram Ballroom-Los Angeles, CA

Listen here: