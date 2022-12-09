Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reckless Son Unveils 'Good Friday'

Reckless Son Unveils 'Good Friday'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Reckless Son-a project by New York-based musician Matt Butler-unveils his new song, "Good Friday."

Butler explains the song is about, "someone loving you enough to tell you no, especially when saying yes would be easier," and continues to say, "In the moment it can feel like betrayal, but deep down we know that if that person gives us what we want, it will only help us to keep hurting ourselves."

The traveling storyteller and musician penned a one-man show entitled Reckless Son, containing monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. On January 27, he'll release an EP of music from the show.

"Good Friday" follows previously released song "Time To Be A Man," of which Americana Highways raves, "Matt Butler's gritty, powerful voice will carry you to the hard places where the hard choices dwell."

Butler will be performing at the annual APAP-Association of Performing Arts Professionals- conference for the performing arts in New York City on January 13.

Butler has performed everywhere from Ohio's Chillicothe Correctional Institution, to Utah's Gunnison Prison and the New York City Department of Corrections facilities on Riker's Island. The show is organized into nine chapters, each painting a vivid picture of people he met and lessons they taught him. More than just a show, Reckless Son acts as a calling, service, and pledge to "bring healing through the arts to those behind the walls," Butler says.

"I've never been the kind of writer who just sits down and writes a love song," Butler says. "I've always been drawn to deeper, darker, more intense subject matter."

"Reckless Son wasn't written for the incarcerated. It was written for those who haven't had the privilege of meeting these people and hearing their stories for themselves," he explains. "The show is as faithful a rendering of the truth of my experience as I can offer. The people in jail know their own story already. Reckless Son is more about getting that story heard."

Watch the new lyric video here:



Cat Clyde Announces New Album Down Rounder Photo
Cat Clyde Announces New Album 'Down Rounder'
It was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Public Image Ltd.) at Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios. Like her “nature punk” contemporary Hurray for the Riff Raff, Clyde’s malleable singing voice—spanning an appealing twang to a lovely, plaintive croon. Watch the new music video now!
UPSAHL Releases Sagittarius EP Photo
UPSAHL Releases 'Sagittarius' EP
A highlight off the EP “Toast,” co-written by Tove Lo, takes viewers on a musical journey in the bed of a truck as city lights whirl around her, while focus track “Kickflip” showcases an all-powerful UPSAHL in a regal red gown with a slithering snake growing from it.
SZA Samples Beyoncés Listen From DREAMGIRLS on S.O.S. Title Track Photo
SZA Samples Beyoncé's 'Listen' From DREAMGIRLS on 'S.O.S.' Title Track
The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's 'Listen' from Dreamgirls. The track includes lyrics: 'And I cried and cried, said what's on my mind,' sung to the tune of the song. The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of Zodiac Killer Photo
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of 'Zodiac Killer'
Texas-based rapper, songwriter, and producer Wes Denzel is back with a new music video for Zodiac Killer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share