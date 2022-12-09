Reckless Son Unveils 'Good Friday'

Reckless Son-a project by New York-based musician Matt Butler-unveils his new song, "Good Friday."

Butler explains the song is about, "someone loving you enough to tell you no, especially when saying yes would be easier," and continues to say, "In the moment it can feel like betrayal, but deep down we know that if that person gives us what we want, it will only help us to keep hurting ourselves."

The traveling storyteller and musician penned a one-man show entitled Reckless Son, containing monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. On January 27, he'll release an EP of music from the show.

"Good Friday" follows previously released song "Time To Be A Man," of which Americana Highways raves, "Matt Butler's gritty, powerful voice will carry you to the hard places where the hard choices dwell."

Butler will be performing at the annual APAP-Association of Performing Arts Professionals- conference for the performing arts in New York City on January 13.

Butler has performed everywhere from Ohio's Chillicothe Correctional Institution, to Utah's Gunnison Prison and the New York City Department of Corrections facilities on Riker's Island. The show is organized into nine chapters, each painting a vivid picture of people he met and lessons they taught him. More than just a show, Reckless Son acts as a calling, service, and pledge to "bring healing through the arts to those behind the walls," Butler says.

"I've never been the kind of writer who just sits down and writes a love song," Butler says. "I've always been drawn to deeper, darker, more intense subject matter."

"Reckless Son wasn't written for the incarcerated. It was written for those who haven't had the privilege of meeting these people and hearing their stories for themselves," he explains. "The show is as faithful a rendering of the truth of my experience as I can offer. The people in jail know their own story already. Reckless Son is more about getting that story heard."

Watch the new lyric video here: