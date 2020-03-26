Reckless Kelly Release Latest Single 'Thinkin' Bout You All Night'

Today, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kelly released "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" from their upcoming album American Jackpot (out May 22 alongside their album American Girls). The song will be available everywhere tomorrow but you can hear it now on The Boot. The band will also be sharing a weekly acoustic show with Willy Braun starting this Sunday at 7pm CDT on the band's Facebook.

Listen to "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" below!

"To most, 'Thinkin' Bout You All Night' might not seem to have much to do with the American theme that ebbs and flows throughout the record, but to me, the writer it does," says Willy Braun, who co-founded Reckless Kelly with his older brother Cody Braun and drummer Jay Nazz in 1996. "While on tour, I wrote each verse in a different state, in vastly different settings. The song reminds me of traveling around the country and getting to take in some of the best she has to offer, and also that we're fortunate to live somewhere so geographically diverse."

The band has also announced that their April tour dates have been postponed. In lieu of their live shows, fans can still get their Reckless Kelly fix with a new weekly acoustic series that Willy Braun will be hosting starting this Sunday at 7pm CDT. Fans can tune in on the band's Facebook page to catch Willy playing songs, sharing stories, and telling jokes, and can support the band, crew, and other musicians/venues that have been hit hard during this crisis via a virtual tip jar.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity. With the dual release of two new albums-American Jackpot and American Girls-the Idaho-bred band presents a beautifully detailed portrait of their beloved country, turning their nuanced songwriting to its many glories and tragedies. "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" appears on American Jackpot, throughout which Reckless Kelly joyously examines what they most cherish about their homeland, exalting everything from the thrill of mule-riding through the Grand Canyon to the country's singular potential as a cultural melting pot. At the same time, the band never shies away from calling out forces that threaten America's character. To that end, the album is bookended by two piano-driven tracks with lyrics lifted from the Emma Lazarus poem inscribed at the Statue of Liberty: the full-hearted and hopeful "North American Jackpot," and "Goodbye Colorado #3" (a quietly impassioned response to anti-immigrant rhetoric).

For American Jackpot and American Girls, the band called upon friends and fellow musicians Bukka Allen, Jeff Crosby, Charlie Sexton, Gary Clark Jr., Rosie Flores, Shawn Sahm, Muzzie Braun, Suzy Bogguss, Wade Bowen and many more to join their recording sessions. Although Reckless Kelly initially intended to make just one album, the project took on a life of its own once they headed into the studio. "I wanted to produce this one by myself, just to try that out, and I made sure to book plenty of studio time to get it done right," says Willy. "We ended up moving along really fast, so I pulled out a few more songs and figured we'd end up using them down the road. Before we knew it, we had enough material for two really good records."

Tour Dates:

5/1: Southerns - Bryan, TX*

5/23: Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX*

5/29: Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO*

6/3: The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT

6/4-5: Mountain Village Resort - Stanley, ID

6/6: Hells Canyon Jam - Cambridge, ID

6/27: Fittzgerald's - Berwyn, IL

6/28: Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

7/23: Washington's - Fort Collins, CO

7/29: McMenamin's Spanish Ballroom - Tacoma, WA

7/31: Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

8/1: Back Country Bash - Joseph, OR

10/19: Larry Joe Taylor's Music Festival - Stephenville, TX

11/22: Stargazer's - Colorado Springs, CO

*Please check the Reckless Kelly website for updates on any potential changes and/or postponements.





