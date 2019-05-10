Reckless Kelly Announce New Album 'Bulletproof Live'

Today, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kellyannounced they will release Bulletproof Live on June 21 via Thirty Tigers. The album is a live recording of their seminal album Bulletproof that was recorded in July and August of 2018 in celebration of the record's tenth anniversary. Bulletproof Live is now available for pre-order and Wide Open Country has shared "You Don't Have To Stay Forever (Live)," the first single released from the forthcoming album.

"'You Don't Have To Stay Forever' has always been a fun song to play because it's a little different in structure than some of our other tunes. I love interesting melodies and songs that go places you don't expect them to," explains Cody Braun. "Songs start out as nothing but ideas and only once they're written down and recorded do they become something real and tangible. The strong ones survive and if they're played enough live over a long period of time they eventually take on a second life and even sometimes new meanings. We wanted to capture that."

Bulletproof Live was recorded in the summer of 2018 during a west coast tour where the band was celebrating the ten-year anniversay of the release of Bulletproof. The band took the best takes, hand picked from their favorite shows and curated them for this new album

"Some artists might have wanted to do a bunch of overdubs, and 'fix' the whole thing," said Willy Braun. "We decided not to do that, and make it a true live album, both for the sake of posterity and out of honesty. Whats the point of a live record otherwise? Live music is best served on the brink of disaster. Sure, there are a few sharp notes and a clunker or two here and there, but thats what happens in a live setting and what we have here- just six guys that have been playing music together for a long time, a hell of a good road crew and some truly great crowds. There are no studio magic tricks and no pitch correction. We wanted it to be real honest and real live- bootleg style."

The band is also hard at work in the studio on their anticipated follow up to their 9th studio album Sunset Motel, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart, hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Chart and #7 on the Americana Radio Chart.

Reckless Kelly are currently in the midst of a national tour, with more tour dates to be announced later this year. The band will host their annual Braun Brothers Reunion festival in Challis, ID on August 8-10. Find a full list of tour dates below and on the band's website.

Tracklist:

1) Ragged As The Road (Live)

2) You Don't Have To Stay Forever (Live)

3) Love In Her Eyes (Live)

4) Passin' Through (Live)

5) I Never Had A Chance (Live)

6) One False Move (Live)

7) A Guy Like Me (Live)

8) American Blood (Live)

9) How Was California (Live)

10) California Blue (Live)

11) Mirage (Live)

12) Don't Say Goodbye (Live)

13) God Forsaken Town (Live)

14) Wandering Eye (Live)

15) Bulletproof (Live)

Tour Dates:

5/16: Bastrop, TX - Neighbor's Kitchen and Yard

5/17: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

5/18: Vinita, OK - American Legion Rodeo Complex

5/23: Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

5/24: Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar

5/25: Craig, CO - Grand Old West Days

5/26: Black Forest, CO - Meadowgrass Festival

5/30: Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar and Grill

5/31: Lacygne, KS - Tumbleweed Country Music & Camping Festival

6/1: Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

6/2: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6/4: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

6/5: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

6/6: Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

6/7: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6/8: Neillsville, WI - Silver Dome Ballroom

6/14: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

6/15: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

7/11: The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

7/12: Ft. Worth, TX - The Yard Fort Worth

7/13: Austin, TX - Antone's

7/19: Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

7/26: Cortex, CO - Montezuma County Fairgrounds

7/27: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

8/1: Red River, NM - The Motherlode Saloon

8/2: Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers

8/3: Lamar CO - Sand & Sage Round-Up

8/8-10: Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion

8/15: Victor, ID - Music On Main Street

8/17: Helix, OR - Quantum 9 Arena

8/18: Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

8/26: Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair

8/31: San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

11/1: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/2: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/3: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/7: Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11/8: Garden City, ID - Revolution Center

11/9: Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

11/10: Salt Lake, UT - The Common Wealth Room

11/13: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

11/14: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11/15: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

11/17: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

11/29: New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre





