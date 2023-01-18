Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rebecca Black Releases New Track 'Sick to My Stomach'

Her debut album “Let Her Burn” will be released on February 9.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Beloved internet queen, singer and songwriter Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) will officially release her debut album "Let Her Burn" on February 9th (pre-save).

The third offering from the studio-album arrives today, "Sick To My Stomach" which sees the Mexican-American queer creator delve into the complexity of moving on. The heartfelt track highlights the familiar tinge of sickening jealousy when seeing an ex with someone new, even when you're the one to encourage the action.

"I wrote "Sick To My Stomach" days after running into my ex for the first time in months and finding out she was seeing someone new" Rebecca shares the inspiration for writing the track. "The punch in the gut that comes with the revelation that you're no longer the center of someone's universe is forever one of the most painful blows, so this song is as petty as it is devastating."

Earlier offerings from "Let Her Burn," tracks "Crumbs" and "Look At You," showcase Rebecca Black's versatility as an artist and of the project. "Crumbs" is a hypnotic, electro-pop track, which stole attention from the fans and tastemakers alike, including MTV who called it a "cherry, yet chaotic taste of her upcoming debut studio album" and PAPER who acknowledged Rebecca Black's journey from "victim of meme culture to master of virality."

"Look At You" highlights a more intimate, vulnerable side, described by Billboard as "equal parts confessional and rallying, the electric riffs help Black's delicate, airy vocals hit home."

Off the heels of her first headline tour in North America, selling out rooms across major markets, and taking the 'Rebecca Black Was Here' tour overseas to sell out the press proclaimed, internet "sweetheart"/"dream queen"/"mainstay"'s first European headline tour kicks off her "Let Her Burn" UK/Ireland Tour on February 4th in Dublin and tours Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Bristol ((more info and tickets here))!

In 2021, the 10 year anniversary of RIAA Gold- "Friday" saw the release of the internet-breaking "Friday" remix with friends Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 and Rebecca Black was officially reborn as an underground pop icon.

"Let's say you want to rewrite your past. Write it over, like an old hard drive. Take a thing that made you well know, and reclaim it," noted Jon Caramanica from The New York Times, who called the fan offering a "...a chaotic, loopy, joyful, meta-hyperpop remix..." which it is!

Rebecca Black released her first project (('Rebecca Black Was Here)) 10 years after her viral debut, which sent fans into a frenzy, followed by high level acknowledgements. A performance of "Girlfriend" was named Billboard's "best musical moment" at the GLAAD Media Awards and Rebecca was honored in Variety's 'Power of Pride' 2021 list, Logo30, Bustle's Pride Yearbook & more.

Rebecca Black advocates for anti-bullying, mental health and LGBTQ+ rights via the AdCouncil, GLAAD, Best Buddies, and as an Ambassador for Planned Parenthood's 'Be Seen' campaign.

2022 continued to prove Rebecca Black's status as an iconic queer creator, releasing a series of collabs including her bimbofication moment with fellow pop-phenom Slayyyter on their track "Read My Mind," "Yoga" with bbno$ which hit 1 Million streams in the first week, "New Moon" remix w/ MØ, and her first Spanish language collab, "Cafe Racer" w/ DAGR + LVL1; and pop-culture appearances in music videos for Blu DeTiger and Amy Allen; and milestone events including a packed-to-the-brim Coachella tent for "Rebecca Black and Friends" at DoLAb.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Academy Green Room

Monday, February 6, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Friady, February 10, 2023 - London, UK @ Heaven

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla



