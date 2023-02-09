Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”

Beloved internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) delivers a debut studio album "Let Her Burn" and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before - !

"Rebecca Black opens the gate to a digital inferno with debut album 'Let Her Burn'", Galore writer Michelle Rose affirms in the new February cover revealed today. She also appears on today's NPR's Morning Edition.

"This has been Rebecca Black's year," Clash Magazine writes. "She came, she saw, she slayed. The Mexican-American queer creator is re-writing her narrative, and reclaiming her life as her own - each step takes her closer to her goal, and there's a colossal online audience urging her forwards."

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. "A decade after she first found viral notoriety, she's boldly taken ownership of her personal narrative releasing incredible new music that demonstrates her diverse talents as a songwriter and performer across genres," Sweety High adds.

"Let Her Burn" opens with "Erase You," introducing a whole new side of the queer-celebrate creator by blending pop motifs and futuristic electronic production. The album's introductory single "Crumbs" sees Rebecca explore the vulnerability she's felt in finding balance with submission, dominance, and sexuality.

Instant classics like "Destroy Me" and "Misery Loves Company" see Rebecca channel deep, dark emotions into pop-driven hits for the dancefloor. Heads will turn as Rebecca seizes her sexuality on the sultry, upbeat "Doe Eyed," the erotic anthem we never knew we needed, while Rebecca bares her soul on a ballad for the broken hearts, "Sick To My Stomach."

The debut album arrives whilst Rebecca slays her Let Her Burn headline tour across the UK and Ireland with packed-rooms and sold-out headline shows across Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and an upcoming sold-out album release celebration in London (February 10th @ Heaven) and Bristol (February 11th @ Thekla ) - more info and tickets to shows here!

To continue the party stateside, Rebecca Black also announced the Let Her Burn North America headline tour, which is set to kick off on May 4th at The Sinclair in Boston with shows across the US and Canada. This tour, wrapping on May 20th in her hometown of Los Angeles, follows her first US headline tour in 2022 that boasted multiple sold-out dates. More info and to buy tickets here!

LET HER BURN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

MORE INFO ON TICKETS HERE

Thursday, May 4, 2023 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Friday, May 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

Friday, May 12, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Sunday, May 14, 2023 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Friday, May 19, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

In 2021, the 10 year anniversary of RIAA Gold "Friday" saw the release of the internet-breaking "Friday" remix with friends Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 and Rebecca Black was officially reborn as an underground pop icon. The release of her first music project "Rebecca Black Was Here," 10 years after her viral debut, sent fans into a frenzy, followed by high level acknowledgements.

A performance of "Girlfriend" was named Billboard's "best musical moment" at the GLAAD Media Awards and Rebecca was honored in Variety's 'Power of Pride' 2021 list, Logo30, Bustle's Pride Yearbook & more. Rebecca Black advocates for anti-bullying, mental health and LGBTQ+ rights via the AdCouncil, GLAAD, Best Buddies, and as an Ambassador for Planned Parenthood's 'Be Seen' campaign.

As she enters a career-defining new era, Rebecca Black is poised to impact the global landscape of pop as a multi-dimensional artist. In 2022, she embarked on her sold-out debut headline tour in North America and Europe, followed by a packed DJ set at Coachella's DoLAb and appearances at Pride festivals in Los Angeles, Chicago, and several other cities. Seamlessly bridging the underground and the mainstream with her new sound, Rebecca Black proves she's one of the most adaptable, exciting pop artists of our time.

Photo Credit: Sarah Pardini