Reba Set To Release Concert Special Exclusively On YouTube

Country superstar Reba McEntire is set to re-launch her Reba: Live special exclusively on YouTube this Friday, July 17, marking the first time the concert has been available digitally. Filmed in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Center, the recording showcases Reba's extraordinary showmanship and includes plenty of iconic costume changes as well as her signature humor. The Oklahoma native's distinctive talent truly comes to life in this hour-long special that includes twelve unique performances. The special will premiere at 7pm CT and Reba will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel HERE.

In anticipation, Reba has released a special teaser trailer for the event which can be viewed below!

"This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," shares Reba. "It's so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can't wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat."

It was just announced that Reba will join fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill for the Grand Ole Opry's 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast on July 18. The performance will be available to watch on Circle TV, wsmonline.com and SiriusXM. Most recently, Reba shared a new music video for her timeless song "What If". Written by Diane Warren and originally released in 1997, Reba spoke to NBC's TODAY as well as Entertainment Tonight as to why she felt compelled to re-release the song with an updated video as an encouraging message of hope and positivity.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2017, she marked her thirteenth summit as the double-disc collection SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts, bolstering Reba's successful record of 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. Reba co-produced her latest GRAMMY® nominated album, STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH (Big Machine Records) alongside Buddy Cannon in Nashville. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Most recently, she joined the voice cast of Fox Animation's Spies in Disguise - released in theaters Christmas 2019. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign.

