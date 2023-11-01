Reba McEntire Show at the Ryman Auditorium to Livestream on Veeps

Renowned country music superstar Reba McEntire is set to grace the stage of Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, November 5 for a special night of songs and storytelling alongside Melissa Peterman, her co-star in the hit sitcom Reba.

For fans who aren’t able to attend this sold out one-night-only event in Music City, premier streaming platform Veeps will air the show LIVE. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription, otherwise tickets to the livestream will go on sale Wednesday, November 1 for $12.99.

This special stream gives fans a chance to hear personal stories from Reba about her new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, an enchanting collection of the Grammy-winning singer’s funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes. Peterman will join in on the fun and moderate the evening. Reba will also perform a selection of songs — including her brand-new song “Seven Minutes in Heaven.”

Not That Fancy includes over 50 recipes from Reba's family traditions and her restaurant Reba’s Place; never-before-seen photographs and never-before-told stories from Reba’s personal and professional life (ranching with her Daddy, pranks with Brooks & Dunn, falling in love over a plate of tater tots); and simple, not-that-fancy lifestyle tips (how to achieve Reba's signature hairstyle, design a down-to-earth date night, and play a mean game of cards).

An Evening With Reba & Friends, Live from the Ryman Auditorium will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $12.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at approximately 7:30PM CT. There will be no rewatch period, so don’t miss out on this exclusive night of fun and music with Reba and friends!

About Veeps

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

Photo credit: Tony Matula