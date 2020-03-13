Reba McEntire Shifts Arena Tour To Summer Kickoff
Country superstar Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming arena tour, originally scheduled to launch next weekend. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 9 in Huntsville, AL and wrap August 8 in Evansville, IN. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates.
"For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July," shares Reba. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We'll get through this together."
NEW DATES: Reba Live In Concert 2020 Tour
July 9 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Arena
July 10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center
July 11 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
July 16 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
July 17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
July 18 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
July 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
July 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
July 31 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Aug 1 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug 6 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Aug 7 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Aug 8 Evansville, IN Ford Center
For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.reba.com