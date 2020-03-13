Reba McEntire Shifts Arena Tour To Summer Kickoff 

Country superstar Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming arena tour, originally scheduled to launch next weekend. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 9 in Huntsville, AL and wrap August 8 in Evansville, IN. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates.

"For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July," shares Reba. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We'll get through this together."

NEW DATES: Reba Live In Concert 2020 Tour

July 9 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Arena

July 10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

July 11 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 16 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

July 17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

July 18 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

July 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

July 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

July 31 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Aug 1 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 6 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Aug 7 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Aug 8 Evansville, IN Ford Center

For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.reba.com





