Reba McEntire Releases 'Not That Fancy' Acoustic Album

Reba McEntire is kicking off an action-packed week of celebration with the release of her acoustic album Not That Fancy.

Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs, “making room for McEntire’s voice to shine” (American Songwriter). The 14-track collection also features a brand new single “Seven Minutes In Heaven.”

The album is the first offering for fans who are also awaiting next week’s Oct. 10 debut of Reba’s accompanying book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. “An homage to her faith, family and Oklahoma upbringing,” (Booklist) the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes. Pre-order the book HERE.

Tomorrow, Oct. 7, fans can catch Reba on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. On release day, Tuesday Oct. 10, fans can tune in to catch Reba on TODAY at 8/7c. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Reba will appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers at 12:35/11:35c. Reba will also appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, on Wednesday, October 11 at 9/8c.

Fans can order a limited-edition Not That Fancy box set that includes a copy of the new book and album, along with a Reba-branded apron and Reba-branded stationary in a custom-made album themed box. Fans can also purchase limited edition vinyl via Barnes & Noble.

NOT THAT FANCY track list:

1. The Fear of Being Alone (Acoustic Version)

2. Consider Me Gone (Acoustic Version)

3. Somebody Should Leave (Acoustic Version)

4. How Blue (Acoustic Version)

5. If You See Him, If You See Her with Brooks & Dunn (Acoustic Version)

6. Till You Love Me (Acoustic Version)

7. Seven Minutes In Heaven

8. The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Acoustic Version)

9. Does He Love You with Dolly Parton (Acoustic Version)

10. One Promise Too Late (Acoustic Version)

11. The Last One To Know (Acoustic Version)

12. New Fool At An Old Game (Acoustic Version)

13. I’m A Survivor (Acoustic Version)

14. Fancy (Acoustic Version)

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists.

Reba’s Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba.

Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard’s clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba’s Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Reba is serving as a coach on Seasons 24 and 25 of NBC’s The Voice