Real J. Wallace Releases New Single 'Redlines'

Ramel Wallace inhabits the mind, body & spirit of San Diego-based Hip Hop artist, local activist & respected community leader "Real J Wallace". Today Real J releases "Redlines" across all streaming platforms via The Holyfield

(a San Diego-based community organization that focuses on music,

education and empowerment.)

With each purchase of Radical History's Issue 004, readers will also receive a listening ticket to hear Redlines.



Radical History Club is an illustrated history zine with a mission to unsettle colonial, capitalist and anti-Black perspectives of US history. It was started by illustrator and graphic designer Stacey Uy to empower others to learn from the collective ancestral knowledge of activists and organizers from the past. Previous issues have focused on the end of the Civil War and Reconstruction, the FBI COINTELPRO program to derail the Civil Rights Movement, and the Chicana/o

student walkout of the 1960s.



The latest issue covers the history of housing exclusion and activism in the US, from the stealing of Indigenous land to the government backed program of redlining. It's the result of a collaboration with hip-hop artist Real J. Wallace, critical pedagogue Ed Nuñez and housing organizer Daiquiri Jones.



For every subscription or four issues purchased, one zine will be donated to a free classroom set + donations can also be made to students along with your purchase by choosing the "Sponsor a Student"

option on the website.



The Government-issued housing policy known as Redling stifled opportunity through forced separation based on race and income. "Redlines" brings up feelings of belonging and simultaneously the feeling of exclusion. Beyond the logistics of the Great Migration and Redlining, this song highlights how discovering your own identity and journey is a process of setting boundaries and reclaiming yourself. The real Great Migration is to a new state of mind where physical and mental boundaries are eradicated. A state where liberation can be found through property, finances, opportunity, and most importantly through yourself.



Tonight at 6pmPST, educator Cindy Mata aka @guanacascholar (Associate Director of the UCLA History-Geography Project) will be leading a Zoom panel // group discussion on topics discussed within Issue 004 of the Radical History Zine

via Come Through San Diego.

Listen to "Redlines" here:

Photo Credit: @studio.luniste

