Re-Watch JAY-Z, Beyonce, Teyana Taylor, Travis Scott, And More Performances On TIDAL

As everyone is adjusting to the new norm of social distancing and life without concerts for the near future, TIDAL is excited to bring the "At Home with TIDAL" livestream to fans.

The 12-hour stream will feature a variety of TIDAL's most memorable performances from past years including:

JAY -Z and Beyoncé live from TIDAL X: 10/20

Nicki Minaj, Rosalia, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and more live from Made in America

Alicia Keys, Farukko, A$AP Ferg, Becky G and more live from TIDAL X: Rock The Vote

J Cole, Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox Pusha T, Big Sean and more live at TIDAL X Dreamville fest

And many more

Starting on Friday, March 20 at 10am ET members and non-members alike can sit back and watch their faves from wherever on TIDAL.com/AtHome





