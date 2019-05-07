Ray LaMontagne Announces JUST PASSING THROUGH Acoustic Tour This Fall

Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne announces tour dates for his Just Passing Through Acoustic tour. Carl Broemel from My Morning Jacket will accompany Ray on the tour. The 30-date tour will begin in Providence, RI on October 11th and end on November 23rd at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Supporting Ray on the road will be Canadian folk duo Kacy & Clayton.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is Friday, May 10th at 10am. Tickets available for the Salt Lake City engagement online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

On his previous acoustic tours, critics across the US were raving about his performance. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, "Ray LaMontagne's voice and its raspy, yet smooth tones paired with the simplistic live acoustics awakened the senses and made you feel ... good. He gave you honest music filled with raw feeling, and it was amazing," while The Cincinnati Inquirer claimed, "a Ray LaMontagne concert is like this: intimate and personal, as if you've infringed upon a private performance session." Consequence of Soundsaid, "Hearing Ray LaMontagne perform live is a poignant and magical experience," while The Boston Herald raved, "LaMontagne's voice remains a marvel, quiet and reflective one minute and forceful and impassioned the next. It really is an amazing instrument."

Ray LaMontagne has released 7 studio albums, 5 of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard's Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for "Beg Steal or Borrow."

Each release from his catalogue over the last 13 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray's vast sonic catalogue has been called everything from "a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format," from Entertainment Weekly to "epic and magical," from Rolling Stone and "gorgeous and ambitious," from Esquire. NPR's All Things Considered said that Ray throughout the course of his career "has continued to push himself in different directions," while People called Ray a "marvel of nature."

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public on Friday, May 10th at 10:00AM local time. For more information on the tour and the artist, Spotify and Ticketmaster pre-sales, please visit www.raylamontagne.com.





