Ravi Drops New Single 'BYE' Featuring Whee In

Aug. 15, 2022  

Singer and founder of music label GROOVL1N and THE L1VE, RAVI has released a new single, "Bye", featuring Whee In. RAVI has been a very active artist in 2022, having released two EPs, LOVE AND FIGHT and DESSERT TAPE with artist Xydo, and a single, "WHO WE ARE".

Showing once again his true ability as an artist, RAVI participated in the writing of the lyrics as well as the composition of this single.

RAVI is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and a founder of a music label, GROOVL1N. He is also a member of a K-Pop boy group VIXX.

Whee In is a South Korean pop singer with THE L1VE, and member of the K-pop girl group, MAMAMOO. She debuted as a member of MAMAMOO in 2014 and began releasing solo music in 2018, starting with her single album, Magnolia.

In April 2021, she released her first solo mini-album REDD, which debuted at #7 on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart. She has since continued various activities participating in other artists' albums and drama OSTs.

Whee In is currently signed with THE L1VE for her solo activities.

Listen to the new single here:




