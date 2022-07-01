Ravell Unleashes New Latin House Cut 'Baila'

LA-based DJ and producer Ravell is back with his first single of the year and second offering from his newly founded imprint, KAZAA. "Baila," the latest from Ravell, follows his long-awaited return with the December release of his highly-lauded single "Siento," a high-power, bass house track that reflects his rebranded sonic direction.

Continuing to pay homage to his Latin roots through sound, "Baila" oozes with a high-spirited Latin-pop flair that emphasizes his freshly found signature production elements. "Baila" is out now via KAZAA.

Latin House is undoubtedly the EDM "It Girl" of the summer, but Ravell has been ahead of the trend since breaking into the scene in 2016. In 2016, he was tapped for an official remix of Spanish Pop king Enrique Iglesias and Reggeaton pioneer Wisin's "DUELE EL CORAZON," which amassed nearly a million streams on Soundcloud alone.

A couple of years later, he worked his magic on Jesse & Joy and J Balvin's hit single, "Mañana Es Too Late," transforming it into a 3-minute slice of pop dance heaven. With his recently launched label, KAZAA, Ravell aims to continue blending his two favorite worlds - Latin and Dance - together to create powerful dancefloor weapons and give like-minded up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their takes on the fast-rising genre.

"Baila" is yet another example of Ravell's innate ability to elevate a scintillating festival bass production using Spanish vocals. Led by an alluring Spanish vocal loop, the track climaxes into an explosive bass drop that echoes Ravell's signature hard-hitting reverberating sound.

"Baila" gushes with vibrancy, liveliness, and immense energy that is sure to set any dancefloor ablaze. From start to finish, the pulsating rhythm delivers an awe-inspiring listening experience. Building upon Ravell and KAZAA's discography, 'Building upon Ravell's established discography, "Baila" further expands upon his evolving, signature sound.

Richard Garcia, better known as Ravell, has been turning heads and captivating ears with his spellbinding, groove-forward, and energy-drenched take on house music since breaking into the scene.

Taking off with releases on Kaskade's label, Arkade, and official remixes for globally known stars, Ravell went on to check off a myriad of career milestones. Ravell proved to be an unmistakable talent as he continued to secure coveted slots at some of the world's most in-demand festivals, including Coachella, HARD Summer Festival, and Beyond Wonderland. 2019 marked a huge year for the esteemed talent, with the sold-out debut of his 'Ravell & Friends' party at LA's legendary Academy Nightclub as well as the release of single, 'Rockin,' with close to 2 million Spotify streams to date.

Ravell has spent the majority of 2021 playing notable shows such as his performance at The Hollywood Palladium with ARMNHMR and at HARD Summer's HARDER stage and Passport Lounge. Now marking a huge turning point for the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer, Ravell has taken the time to carve out his own path in the landscape, with his newly-launched imprint, KAZAA.

Listen to the new single here: