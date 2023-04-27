Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center's BLUES WEEKEND to Feature Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, And Derrick Procell

Blues Weekend will be held May 18 - 20.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Blues Weekend at Raue Center promises to scratch the itch of any blues music lover, May 18 - 20. It kicks off May 18 at 6:30 with "A Melodic Approach to Improvisation" an exclusive masterclass with two-time Grammy Winner Ernie Watts.

May 19, 2023, blues legends Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts return to the mainstage for an evening you won't forget! Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world's great blues harmonica players, blues pianist, singer, and songwriter, and a Chamber Blues progenitor. Siegel learned his craft - personally - at the feet of such legendary first-generation bluesmen as Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, Little Walter, and Otis Spann.

Corky is joined by two-time GRAMMY-Winner, jazz legend, and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa. For 20 years he played alto saxophone with The Tonight Show Band under the direction of Doc Severinsen. He was a featured soloist on many of Marvin Gaye's albums on Motown during the 1970s, as well as on many other pop and R&B sessions. Watts has performed with a long list of who's who in Jazz including Pat Metheny, Billy Cobham, Kurt Elling, Arturo Sandoval, and Jack DeJohnette to name just a few. His saxophone can be heard on countless television and film scores, and recordings too numerous to list.

Blues Weekend rounds out on May 20th with blues billboard chart-topper and Raue Center favorite, Derrick Procell. ...His current album, "Hello Mojo!" is produced by BMA winner Zac Harmon on the Catfood Records label. It's spent 22 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart....including 7 weeks at #1!




