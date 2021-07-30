Rap-Unzel Releases Debut EP, PUN INTENDED

First rising to fame as a beloved star of Lifetime TV's 'The Rap Game', Hip Hop artist Rap-Unzel is carving out her own lane in her fiercely independent debut EP "Pun Intended". Her dynamic new project demonstrates organic growth from the beloved artist as she embraces her unique lyrical prowess to speak her mind, straight from the heart. Hoping to grow with her current fans and attract new ones along the way, Rap-Unzel's new project serves as the perfect introduction to a new post-TV chapter in the rapper's life. Rap-Unzel delivers a powerful performance in her debut EP. Fully written by Rap-Unzel herself, "Pun Intended" has a way of demonstrating seriousness while keeping the vibe right in line with summertime as we dance to buoyant production by four notable music producers.

Rap-Unzel aka "The Rapping Princess" is often compared to rappers Rubi Rose and Kash Doll and some even nickname her the "Female" Jay-Z for her outstanding lyrical ability and clever puns. In a similar vein to her stage name "Rap-Unzel", her new project "Pun Intended" is a crafty play on words, hinting at the brilliant wordplay that she introduces to complex rhyme schemes. Originally from Richmond, VA, Rap-Unzel was discovered by the legendary Jermaine Dupri at a young 15 years old. Her appearance on Season 4 of Lifetime's The Rap Game legitimized her presence in the spotlight and now, she's ready to venture into new territory as a solo artist who is claiming her space in Hip Hop. Flooded with hits from top to bottom, "Pun Intended" serves as the perfect launching pad for a new chapter in her life; after all, the journey has just begun.

Listen to "Pun Intended" on Spotify here.