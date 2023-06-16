Rap Phenom Kash Doll Is 'Ridin'' on Energetic New Single

Detroit rap phenomenon Kash Doll returns with a hypnotic new single entitled Ridin’ via MNRK Music Group.

On the track, a nostalgic R&B loop underlines Kash’s hard-hitting and emotionally-charged bars. Between thumping 808s, sizzling hi-hats, and lively snaps, she unleashes three incendiary verses punctuated by her nimble flow and quotable punchlines. Alternating between deft rapping and dynamic singing, she ponders the ups and downs of a turbulent romance with a chantable chorus as she warns, “Don’t have me ridin’, ridin’, ridin’, ridin’, ‘round for you.”

About Ridin’, Kash Doll commented, “This record is fun and true. Guys start acting up in the summer! I love this record because I got a chance to test my range by singing and rapping. I hope you all love it too!”

The new track comes on the heels of her latest project, Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Since being released in February 2023, the mixtape has garnered north of 2.2 million Spotify streams, with the collaborative fan-favorite “OH BOY” picking up 1.2 million streams alone.

It also brought in critical acclaim from tastemakers such as HotNewHipHop and REVOLT, while HipHopDX hailed, “She’s doubled down on her commitment to strive to be the best rapper and actress she can be. The ‘Queen of Detroit’ views 2023 as her year of leveling up.” Meanwhile, she also received praise from the Detroit Free Press ahead of her electrifying performance at undisputed world middleweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields’ recent fight against Maricela Cornejo.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Kash Doll coming soon. Time to start Ridin’ with Kash Doll this summer.

About Kash Doll:

Kash Doll's 2019 debut album Stacked included the hit single "Ice Me Out" and reached the Top 15 on Billboard's Rap Album Sales Charts, amassing over 122 million streams on Spotify alone, contributing to the single going RIAA Certified Gold.

She recently released the well-received mixtape, Back on Dexter,” an homage to her hometown of Detroit. She has worked with rap and R&B luminaries, including Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Wale, 2Chainz, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, fellow MNRK artist K. Michelle, and appeared on the soundtracks for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, and Charlie's Angels.

In addition to her music career, Kash Doll has honed her acting skills, appearing in FOX's mega-hit show "Empire" and has a recurring role on the 50 Cent Starz Originals hit "BMF" series.