Range Media Partners Signs Country Hitmaker Russell Dickerson

With his fall Big Wheels & Back Roads headlining tour set to begin later this month, country hitmaker Russell Dickerson has signed with Range Media Partners’ Music Division. The multi-platinum artist and Tennessee native’s first four singles have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, an astonishing feat upon which he continues to build both in the studio and on stage.

Dickerson’s latest project, the summer-themed EP Three Months Two Streets Down, arrived in June and followed the late December 2022 release of the single “God Gave Me a Girl,” another top-10 hit at country radio. The artist returns to the road Sept. 21 in Philadelphia, and will be joined during Big Wheels & Back Roads by openers Restless Road, Parmalee and Niko Moon. The tour will culminate with Dickerson’s first sold-out arena show in Estero, Florida.

“Our connection and vision were aligned immediately,” Dickerson says of the Range partnership. “They are game-changers, power players and forward thinkers. I couldn’t be happier about building the future of my career alongside this incredible team.”

"I have watched Russell on the road over the years, and have always loved the spirit and energy that he brings to the stage. The first time we spoke, we had an immediate connection and both knew instantly that it was a match. We have hit the ground running with this dynamic partnership between Range and Russell - with a top 10 single and the Big Wheels & Back Roads headlining tour, we're just getting started!" 

Since debuting in 2011, Dickerson has made a name for himself as an “ace songwriter” (Billboard) full of “unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of,” (E! News). His hits “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” are triple- and double-platinum, respectively, while he’s posted platinum sales for “Love You Like I Used To” and “Every Little Thing.” For more information, visit Click Here.

The Range Media Partners division is helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin, and now Shawn McSpadden, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian and Joel Zimmerman.

Since its inception a little over two years ago, the division has launched its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin), and represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Pentatonix, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, Geoff Wharburton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Paul Russell and more.

The music division earned 7 GRAMMY nominations this year, with Nova Wav winning two awards for their production and songwriting work on Beyonce’s Renaissance, and nine #1 hits. The company also showcased its ability to create and foster opportunities for its clients across industries, as highlighted by Jack Harlow starring in “White Men Can’t Jump,” Cordae being the face and sound of “Madden 23,” Midland’s Mark Wystrach’s acting debut “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” actor Luke Grimes launching a music career while starring in Yellowstone, Mariah Carey playing a monumental series of performances on Roblox this past holiday season, Hailey Whitters cracking the Billboard Hot 100 with “Everything She Ain’t” and more.

The accomplishments of the music division have been recognized on lists such as Billboard’s 40 Under 40 and Hip Hop/R&B Power Players, Variety’s New Leaders and Hitmakers, HITS’ Noisemakers, and more. 

In the past two years, Range Media Partners has shown through its strategic hires and innovative partnerships a steadfast commitment to a bespoke hands-on, diversified and 360 approach in serving the wide range of talent they represent, which, in addition to the aforementioned music talent, also includes actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Simon Rex, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Ramy Youssef, Taron Edgerton and Keira Knightley, directors including Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan, Alma Har’el and more.

ABOUT RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS

Range Media Partners guides the most creatively ambitious minds in building cultural capital, amplifying their truly remarkable & diverse voices and unlocking full global value in all businesses. Through talent representation, production, storytelling, live experiences, data, Web3/AI strategies, and venture incubation, we drive strategic growth and innovation for our clients spanning film, television, music, sports, literary, digital, gaming, activism, business, and brands.

Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, our mission is to maximize value, diversify & scale opportunities, and build the future of entertainment and culture.

Photo Courtesy of Range Media 




