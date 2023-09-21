Random Hand Release New Single 'Deadweight'

The band’s new album IS due September 29th.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; October Release Dat Photo 4 Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love & More; Release Date Set

Random Hand Release New Single 'Deadweight'

Twenty years in, and top of their game, West Yorkshire, Keighley-bred ska punk icons Random Hand are coming in hot with their fifth album!

Their bodies may be creaking with grey hairs beginning to show, but the vitality and relevance of their music isn't changing one bit. Refined and confident, the band’s new album, due September 29th via Bomber Music, is set to redefine their place as one of the UK's most significant and dependable punk bands.

Today, the band release new single ‘Deadweight’ with an entertaining and fun video that is joyfully opposed to a track that is actually one of the heaviest on the new album!

“Some of you may have noticed that we've really got into having fun with Random Hand,” says bassist Joe Tilston. “While it's always had its moment, being in your 20th year, and on album number five sets you free in certain ways. I think our recent video output has really shown that.

The video for 'Deadweight' is no different. Sean had a silly idea inspired by one of his favourite bands, so we borrowed a load of stuff from our friend’s shop called 'Amazing finds' in Bingley and got to messing about. Strangely Robin had the same idea I was going to ask him, when I showed him the first half of the video, so it wasn't hard work convincing him to be a disembodied head on a cushion!”

20 years ago, as the seemingly unstoppable third wave of ska punk came crashing down on the world of popular music, only to leave a misunderstood scene in its wake, Random Hand worked tirelessly on keeping the spirit of the bands that inspired them alive and kicking. Having taken a brief pause from touring to pursue solo projects after the release of 2015’s ‘Hit Reset’ album, the band are raring to return to the fray with gigs confirmed for September and October, and the highly anticipated release of their fifth album.

“We pushed ourselves to breaking, then further still,” explains Joe. “We stopped to recover and then came back with a passion and energy we didn't think possible. Random Hand have now played over 2000 shows and we are currently curating a series of our own HandFests across the UK this year, the first in Leeds in February sold out two days in less than 45 minutes.”

This September 30th, the day after the albums release, Random Hand headline the London HandFest at The Dome, Tufnell Park where they will join friends Popes Of Chilitown, The JB Conspiracy, Crazy Arm, Call Me Malcolm, Darko, Tree House Fire, Hell’s Ditch, Mr Shiraz, Roshambo, Traits and Till I’m Bones for a day of essential punk rock and ska.

“Bringing our 20th anniversary celebration to an end, we descend upon London with another incredible two stage lineup,” says Joe.

“Welcoming some incredible friends we've made along the way, and some bands we are desperate to see. The huge variety of bands is testament to the diverse and inspiring scene Random Hand has been a big part of, over the last two decades.”

Catch Random Hand live at the following dates:

September
27 - Bradford, The Underground
28 - Nottingham, The Cold Store
29 - Norwich, Arts Centre
30 - London, The Dome HANDFEST
 
October
1 -   Bristol, The Fleece
5 -   Manchester, Rebellion
6 -   York, The Crescent
7 -   Glasgow, Garage Attic
8 -   Newcastle, Think Tank

photo credit - Danny Payne


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Believe With New Release Photo
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Believe' With New Release

Featuring the empowerment anthem “Strong Enough,” “All or Nothing,” “Dov'è l’amore,” and the title track “Believe,” a huge global hit that sold over 10 million copies and was No. 1 in 23 countries. The leopard-printed vinyl package includes discs in sea blue, light blue and clear, along with an exclusive numbered lithograph of Cher.

2
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover Cue & Announces Global Tour Photo
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour

The video’s release is a tribute considering the recent passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi in 2023.  Over the years, Oyamada has collaborated with each member of YMO separately as well as performing in their touring band as well. Cornelius also played in Japanese supergroup METAFIVE with Takahashi and released two albums.

3
Oh Land Drops New Track Id Rather Sing From Loop Soup Photo
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'

Oh Land has thrived in her musical journey, releasing four studio albums and touring the world, both headlining and opening for such acts as Katy Perry, Sia, and most recently, Coldplay in Copenhagen last month. Her live performances are known for their mesmerizing energy, combining her music with visually stunning stage designs and choreography.

4
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024 Photo
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024

Breakthrough alternative pop-rock band Beach Weather is heading into 2024 with another one - a national headlining tour. 2022 saw the band reunite after a multi-year hiatus and sign with Arista Records. Their hit single “Sex, Drugs, Etc” peaked at #1 on the Alt Radio charts and simultaneously claimed the fastest rise to number one that year.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric VideoVideo: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From ShowtimeVideo: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From Showtime
SYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' SingleSYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' Single
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG