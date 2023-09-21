Random Hand Release New Single 'Deadweight'

Twenty years in, and top of their game, West Yorkshire, Keighley-bred ska punk icons Random Hand are coming in hot with their fifth album!

Their bodies may be creaking with grey hairs beginning to show, but the vitality and relevance of their music isn't changing one bit. Refined and confident, the band’s new album, due September 29th via Bomber Music, is set to redefine their place as one of the UK's most significant and dependable punk bands.

Today, the band release new single ‘Deadweight’ with an entertaining and fun video that is joyfully opposed to a track that is actually one of the heaviest on the new album!

“Some of you may have noticed that we've really got into having fun with Random Hand,” says bassist Joe Tilston. “While it's always had its moment, being in your 20th year, and on album number five sets you free in certain ways. I think our recent video output has really shown that.

The video for 'Deadweight' is no different. Sean had a silly idea inspired by one of his favourite bands, so we borrowed a load of stuff from our friend’s shop called 'Amazing finds' in Bingley and got to messing about. Strangely Robin had the same idea I was going to ask him, when I showed him the first half of the video, so it wasn't hard work convincing him to be a disembodied head on a cushion!”

20 years ago, as the seemingly unstoppable third wave of ska punk came crashing down on the world of popular music, only to leave a misunderstood scene in its wake, Random Hand worked tirelessly on keeping the spirit of the bands that inspired them alive and kicking. Having taken a brief pause from touring to pursue solo projects after the release of 2015’s ‘Hit Reset’ album, the band are raring to return to the fray with gigs confirmed for September and October, and the highly anticipated release of their fifth album.

“We pushed ourselves to breaking, then further still,” explains Joe. “We stopped to recover and then came back with a passion and energy we didn't think possible. Random Hand have now played over 2000 shows and we are currently curating a series of our own HandFests across the UK this year, the first in Leeds in February sold out two days in less than 45 minutes.”

This September 30th, the day after the albums release, Random Hand headline the London HandFest at The Dome, Tufnell Park where they will join friends Popes Of Chilitown, The JB Conspiracy, Crazy Arm, Call Me Malcolm, Darko, Tree House Fire, Hell’s Ditch, Mr Shiraz, Roshambo, Traits and Till I’m Bones for a day of essential punk rock and ska.

“Bringing our 20th anniversary celebration to an end, we descend upon London with another incredible two stage lineup,” says Joe.

“Welcoming some incredible friends we've made along the way, and some bands we are desperate to see. The huge variety of bands is testament to the diverse and inspiring scene Random Hand has been a big part of, over the last two decades.”

Catch Random Hand live at the following dates:

September

27 - Bradford, The Underground

28 - Nottingham, The Cold Store

29 - Norwich, Arts Centre

30 - London, The Dome HANDFEST



October

1 - Bristol, The Fleece

5 - Manchester, Rebellion

6 - York, The Crescent

7 - Glasgow, Garage Attic

8 - Newcastle, Think Tank