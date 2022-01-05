Radiohead & Sons Of Kemet Band Members Team Up For New Group The Smile

The Smile, the new group comprising Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have today revealed their debut single 'You Will Never Work In Television Again'.

The track, which is available now accompanied by a lyric video (dir. Duncan Loudon) was first heard in the band's secret show as part of last year's Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm. It is the first official release from The Smile, produced by Nigel Godrich.

The Smile will play three consecutive live shows within a twenty-four hour period at Magazine London on the 29 and 30 January. Performing to a seated audience in the round, the three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream.

The performances bring together a live show, a livestream and a cinematic film, captured by award-winning director, Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney) and produced by Driift.

For those not attending in person, anyone can join the show via livestream from anywhere in the world, at the hour most suited to them.

The Smile Concert Broadcast Times

BROADCAST #1: London - 8pm Sat. / New York - 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles - 12pm Sat. / Sydney - 7am Sun. / Tokyo - 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London - 1am Sun. / New York - 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles - 5pm Sat. / Sydney - 12pm Sun. / Tokyo - 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London - 11am Sun. / New York - 6am Sun. / Los Angeles - 3am Sun. / Sydney - 10pm Sun. / Tokyo - 8pm Sun.

All three Broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as unlimited on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2pm GMT Sunday 30 January.

Listen to the new single here: