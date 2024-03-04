Rachel Uchitel Takes Over Podcast Charts With New Show (Exclusive)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Uchitel has been in the public spotlight for many reasons, but through scandals, love, loss and more, she has always come out stronger and stronger.

The media personality, single mom and entrepreneur recently launched her own podcast entitled “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel” which is an interview style show that delves into the lives of others like her who have been reduced to a single headline at times.

Within weeks of its debut, the show soared to the top of the entertainment news charts and has received global media attention, holding steady in the top 100 in 11 countries.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Rachel tells us, "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel was born out of my personal experience. It delves into lives of those who have been reduced to a single headline and are on a mission to change their narrative. I've been pleasantly surprised at the traction from the very beginning and the loyal listens we consistently are gaining. We hit number 3 on the charts in the US within a few months which was so rewarding to see... We have not been around yet a year and we have already surpassed 2.5 million downloads."

Past guests on the program have included the likes of Rudy Giuliani, Greg Louganis, Ricky Williams, Kathy Griffin, Melissa Rivers, Teal Swan, Carly Waddell, Jana Kramer and Kato Kaelin, and the show releases two episodes a week currently (Monday and Thursday).

"People should tune in because every episode is different but covers a story, person or topic that is extraordinary yet relatable. You will walk away learning something that just may change a perspective."

Produced in Los Angeles by Rachel's good friend of over 20 years, Alison Goodman, the show when it has in-person guests is taped in Rachel's home of Palm Beach, Florida at the Podcast Junkees studios alongside content editor Kelli Brink and engineer George Carmona out of Sticky Paws in Las Vegas.