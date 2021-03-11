Rachel Garlin to Present Live AT HOME ON OLIVIA Next Week

Singer, songwriter and Ninja athlete Rachel Garlin is scheduled to perform for Olivia Travel's Livestream, virtual concert series, At Home with Olivia, on March 19th at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST. The songwriter will highlight selections from her upcoming 2021 release, Late To Bloom, as well as choice cuts from her six-album discography.

On the 19th at showtime, fans are directed to the Olivia Travel Facebook page to watch the live event. The show will be the first post under the header and if the show does not appear immediately, viewers are advised to refresh the page until it appears.

With her vintage Gibson J50 guitar, Rachel devoted the month of February to writing a new song each day and sharing the creative process--spontaneous and vulnerable - with her fans. In 2020, Rachel's Sidewalk Sessions (playing music for her neighborhood alongside her wife and three kids at the front of their garage), caught the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle and former Rolling Stone editor, Ben Fong-Torres on his MoonAlice radio station.

Rachel Garlin's most recent LP, Mondegreens (produced by Julie Wolf) was released to critical acclaim.

Rachel Garlin is a Bay Area native and songwriter's songwriter who writes, "finely etched songs that respect the folk tradition" (SF Bay Guardian) and whose lyrical work has been described as "storytelling at its best" (Curve Magazine.) With a natural stage presence, Garlin is a performing songwriter whose interest in people-their stories, struggles, and truths-is at the heart of her work. "More than just a singer; she's a storyteller with an infectious radiance about her that can enthrall an audience," cheers Music Connection Magazine.

Listen to Mondegreens Here and Here.

