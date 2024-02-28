Rachel Chinouriri Shares New Single 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'

Alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has shared new single “What A Devastating Turn Of Events,” the title track from her forthcoming debut album, arriving May 3 via Elektra.

Like much of What A Devastating Turn Of Events, the song pulls inspiration from some of the most personal and affecting moments of Chinouriri's life, reimagining the true story of a death in her family. A tonal shift from the album's lead singles “Never Need Me” and “The Hills,” “What A Devastating Turn Of Events” builds upon Chinouriri's penchant for candid, lyrical songwriting.

She shares: “This song is one of my saddest but proudest achievements. It's personal and based around a true story. It's the tragic story of a girl who is a similar age to me. I think with every step of her journey, someone somewhere can understand the feelings she felt to some degree. Whether it's to do with relationships, friendships, neglect, motherhood, depression, rejection, battling internal hatred or suicidal thoughts … I feel like this is something most people can relate to. The decision to take her own life is something many people have contemplated, and her life was almost the perfect storm to create that environment which is heartbreaking. Without the right support or understanding around you, people can feel trapped and it's sad she ever made this choice. Her story deserves to be told and I hope more people know that this is a feeling that many people have felt and you should always ask for help.”

On March 6th, Rachel will play her biggest sold-out headline show to date at London's KOKO. She then goes on to play a run of sold-out headline dates in the US, taking in debut shows across New York and LA, plus SXSW festival. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.rachelchinouriri.com. Chinouriri also recently completed a UK in-store tour, playing intimate shows around the country to share new music from the album with her fans.

What A Devastating Turn Of Events is a culmination of the experiences, challenges and joys of Chinouriri's life so far, explored through the prism of musical stylings honed through years of experimentation and creation. Ever-eclectic and brutally honest, the album traverses life's light and shade, the writing and sharing a healing process for Rachel, and she hopes, her listeners.

“Never Need Me” arrived complete with an official music video directed by Jacob Erland and starring Academy Award nominated actress Florence Pugh who features as Rachel's supportive bestie.

About Rachel Chinouriri

Rachel Chinouriri is one of the most exciting rising alternative indie pop talents who made a name for herself as a leading ambassador of captivating and heartfelt songwriting. The London singer-songwriter has amassed over 120 million streams to date and has been marked out as a true one to watch by being shortlisted for the BBC's Sound of 2023 and the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award.

With her 2022 EP Better Off Without, Rachel marked a return to her first genre love of indie, balancing the sadness of heartbreak with summery choruses of hope. Rachel also made her COLORS session debut, sharing her vulnerable single ‘Thank You For Nothing', exploring the topic of alcohol abuse.

The critical success of 2021's Four° in Winter EP marked out her capabilities as a stylistic amalgamator, praised across the likes of BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Dazed, NME, and theneedledrop's Anthony Fantano who named the EP his #1 project of 2021.

Over the past few years Rachel has sold out numerous headline shows, supported the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Celeste, Tems and Kojey Radical, drawn adoring crowds at festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, The Great Escape, Boardmasters, Cross The Tracks and more. With a fiercely loyal fanbase by her side, Rachel turns her attention to her debut album: the truest expression of her musical journey to date, she's ready to share her realest, rawest self.

Photo credit: Lauren Harris