Rachel Ana Dobken Premieres New Video, ALWAYS via Atwood Magazine

Asbury Park-based indie-rocker Rachel Ana Dobken has premiered the music video for her single, "Always," via Atwood Magazine. The single is the second from her album, When It Happens To You, which Dobken self-produced and released in 2018. The video finds Dobken showcasing her musical talents as she hops between guitar and drums in a vintage roller rink. She shared the making of her new video and how it represents "Always" with Atwood.

"The energy in 'Always' is palpable, dynamic, exciting... full of tones and parts that add color and dimension, so it was important that we expressed that visually," Dobken said. "That's why it was vital for me to make this about the music... about the four of us being in a room playing together, passing that energy around, just like how it was when we recorded it."

Watch the video here:

Self-described as "My Morning Jacket-meets-Lake Street Dive," Dobken is a talented producer and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, drums, piano, vocals) who studied jazz at Bard College and has a knack for blending indie-rock with soul. She was named one of the "31 New Jersey bands you need to hear in 2019" by NJ.com in addition to being featured by major outlets such as BTRtoday, The Aquarian Weekly, Substream Magazine, Asbury Park Press, The Star-Ledger, Relix Magazine, New York Times, Travel+Leisure, New Noise Magazine, and many more.

In addition to her solo career, Dobken works closely with famed music photographer Danny Clinch (who photographed the cover art and recorded harmonica for her album) at his Transparent Gallery in Asbury Park. She regularly performs with Clinch and has sat in with national acts such as G. Love, Robert Randolph, Rayland Baxter, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Grahame Lesh, Nicole Atkins, Blind Melon, Tash Neal, and more.

Rachel Ana Dobken will be celebrating the release of her new music video with a co-headlining show alongside indie-rock duo Illiterate Light at Asbury Park's The Saint on July 25.

Tickets available here.

Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch





