Rachael Sage And Howard Jones Release Music Video Of New Duet

Rachael Sage's latest song, "I Made a Case," features 80's pop music icon Howard Jones. The oh-so-cool companion video is out today. This poignant ballad captures the age-old dilemma of would-be lovers meeting at the wrong damn time. Jones praised the track, adding, "'I Made a Case" is the best song Rachael has ever written. I'm so pleased with our collaboration!"

Sage and Jones are good friends and touring partners, but she is still pinching herself about this song. "It was an enormous honor to have him involved in recording the duet version, and he couldn't have been any more encouraging or positive throughout the process!" Sage shares about the song she produced with Grammy winning mixer Andy Zulla. "I am thrilled that one of my very favorite artists and humans agreed to collaborate with me on such a delicate ballad - and he was so protective of the song, as well." Jones and Sage have obvious vocal chemistry, and you may agree that heartbreak has never sounded so sweet.

The song is a standout track from Sage's album, The Other Side, that is chock-full of fantastic music. NPR Music raves about Sage and her music, saying, "Rachael Sage is a New York City songstress whose music playfully avoids simple categorization. Weaving together bits of folk, pop, rock, blues, jazz, and cabaret while stirring in Celtic and Middle Eastern accents, Sage has created an eclectic body of work that's witty, graceful, and powerfully intimate."

The dozen tracks comprising The Other Side recall the classic, retro-warmth of the '70s and '80s. String arrangements are equal parts intimate and lush. There's a sense of expansiveness that never overtakes her gritty but ethereal vocal delivery-balancing light and dark, quiet and occasionally even a little bombast, acoustic guitars, fiddles, tympani, and trumpets amplify lyrics bound by Sage's hard-won appreciation of freedom's most desired consequence: peace.

Rachael Sage, the gifted alt-pop sensation hailing from the heart of the New York City music scene, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of independent music. With a career spanning over two decades, she's been not only a prolific artist but also a label owner, philanthropist, and multi-talented creative force. Her journey is a captivating story of unwavering commitment and boundless creativity. Goldmine Magazine aptly describes her work as "mesmerizing...thoughtful, pensive, and flush with an emotional flourish, all carefully and adeptly executed." Sage's music possesses a unique blend of artistry, passion, and precision that has endeared her to both critics and fans alike.

Her journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and her touring history reads like a who's who of musical greatness. Sharing stages with Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, Shawn Colvin, and Judy Collins, among others, she's proven herself as an artist capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the industry. Her critically acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless" with Judy Collins showcases her ability to captivate listeners and peers alike.

Rachael Sage isn't just a musician; she's a true polymath. As a six-time Independent Music Award winner and a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize recipient, she's consistently pushed the boundaries of her craft. With over 20 diverse albums and EPs to her name, Sage's musical evolution is an ongoing story of innovation and reinvention.

A true Renaissance creative, Sage is a visual artist and a former ballet dancer who once graced the stage with the New York City Ballet. Her artistic versatility and creativity seem boundless. Moreover, her philanthropic spirit shines through in her extensive work to support various charitable causes, including WHY Hunger, the American Refugee Committee, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital, and the National Network For Youth (NN4Y).

The Other Side is out now on MPress Records. Look for Rachael Sage & The Sequins on tour throughout the US, UK, and Europe. Visit RachaelSage.com for more information.