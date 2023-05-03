Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'

Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'

"Translator is all about the early stages of dating, where miscommunication over text and social media leaves so many questions.

May. 03, 2023  

London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single "Translator," a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.

"Translator is all about the early stages of dating, where miscommunication over text and social media leaves so many questions. Any girl has been a part of many group chats where someone is sending screenshots of a conversation that the group is decoding. He keeps texting me, but doesn't ask any questions, he's asking what I'm doing this weekend, but doesn't ask me out. When you meet someone and think it could be something major, you just need a translator!" said Blanche.

Ripe for a visual accoutrement to help the tale blossom to an even fuller hue, Blanche enlisted Beau Bressington, of Bread Productions (Beks, Airports, Miss Fit), to brush the romance into high definition. Actor Arcadia Fimone is her on-screen love interest.

Blanche continues, "The Translator film clip takes you on a journey of a new couple, the moment's when she's in her room texting, to the first date, and the chemistry, to dropping her home, and confusion setting in. He walks her to her door, does he want to come in, he says 'we should do this again sometime,' the frustration of reading between the lines, never quite sure what he means. When being vulnerable and honest and just saying you like them is the scariest thing."

Music has long been a passion of Rachael's. In her younger years, she would sing in front of her entire primary school every week for the parade which led to creating her first demo at 11 and a constant presence performing in musicals at local theatre companies including the Brisbane Arts Theatre where Australian national treasure Geoffrey Rush cut his teeth during his formative years.

Much like Rush, Blanche's natural talent, and ease at shining the brightest under the lights, has always served her well, leading to starring roles in high school productions of Neil Gooding's acclaimed musical 'Back to the 80s' (as "Kimberly Easton") and as "Queen Guinevere" in 'Glamalot,' a wickedly wonderful send-up of the Arthurian legend.

After graduating, she studied acting full time before moving to British Colombia, Canada, where she continued her ascension, achieving runner-up, against 50 other acts, in a national singing competition staged at SilverStar Mountain Resort, Northeast of Vancouver.

From there, she moved to the U.S. to continue her acting endeavors while working with various producers to develop her sound which gravitates between indie pop and modern dance in the same pastures as Ellie Goulding, Fletcher and Tove Lo.

In 2014, Blanche appeared on "Heart in Motion," a crossover smash by disco wonder-kid Tyler Touché. With her hypnotic vocal powering the funky dance floor anthem, the track, and its corresponding mixes, stormed the club charts with heavy support from Triple J, Australia's most influential radio outlet.

Segueing that success, she began collaborating with ARIA-nominated producer Stuart Stuart (Dean Lewis, Sheppard, The Veronicas) on a batch of EDM-flavored pop songs, including 2021's melodic earworm, "Catch My Breath, with its hint of Chainsmokers, and the instantly infectious "Translator," which incorporates all the classic hallmarks of chart-topping songs by Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Alessia Cara.

"Translator" marks the first of six songs Blanche is readying for release over the next year with live shows in the works in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. No translator needed, she's a beacon of transatlantic excellence.

"Translator" https://ditto.fm/translator
instagram.com/rachael.blanche
https://linktr.ee/rachael.blanche



Woz Releases New EP No Medicine For That Photo
Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'
No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt. Listen to the new EP now!
Jason Mraz Drops New Single Pancakes & Butter Photo
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'
Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz has revealed “Pancakes & Butter,” a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The track was released alongside a music video directed by Jaime Valdueza.
Skating Polly Share New Single Im Sorry For Always Apologizing Photo
Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'
Skating Polly share “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing” – a deceptively joyous rock song that is accompanied by the official music video directed by Christian Papierniak. The multiple award-winning director, producer, and writer best known for his hit Indie feature film Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town brings the track to life with a humorous touch.
Rufus Wainwright Shares Harvest Featuring Andrew Bird And Chris Stills Photo
Rufus Wainwright Shares 'Harvest' Featuring Andrew Bird And Chris Stills
Folkocracy sees Wainwright joined by a spectacular lineup of friends, family members, and other special guest artists including Brandi Carlile, John Legend, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Nicole Scherzinger, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, ANOHNI, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, Madison Cunningham, and many more.

More Hot Stories For You


Harmony Dreamers Release New Single 'Spinning Round The Sun'Harmony Dreamers Release New Single 'Spinning Round The Sun'
May 3, 2023

Harmony Dreamers has released their latest single, 'Spinning Round The Sun', a trilogy of songs from their debut album, 'I Come From Earth.'
Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'
May 3, 2023

London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single 'Translator,' a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.
EXOTIKON Single Day Tickets On Sale Today!EXOTIKON Single Day Tickets On Sale Today!
May 1, 2023

Peekaboo Gallery, has announced that single day tickets are on sale now for the first-ever immersive event, EXOTIKON, celebrating the wild, weird and wonderful world of Exotica set for the weekend of June 23, 24 & 25 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Putumayo Celebrates 30 Years Of Presenting Music And Cultures From Around The GlobePutumayo Celebrates 30 Years Of Presenting Music And Cultures From Around The Globe
May 1, 2023

Putumayo World Music, the internationally recognized record label that showcases music and cultures of the world, is pleased to announce the start of its 30th anniversary year on April 13th.
Video: Nathan Wilson Releases Official Video for 'Good at Gettin' Gone'Video: Nathan Wilson Releases Official Video for 'Good at Gettin' Gone'
May 1, 2023

With the success of his latest single, 'Good At Gettin' Gone,' riser Nathan Wilson continues to climb alongside the release of the official music video.
share