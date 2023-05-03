Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'

London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single "Translator," a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.

"Translator is all about the early stages of dating, where miscommunication over text and social media leaves so many questions. Any girl has been a part of many group chats where someone is sending screenshots of a conversation that the group is decoding. He keeps texting me, but doesn't ask any questions, he's asking what I'm doing this weekend, but doesn't ask me out. When you meet someone and think it could be something major, you just need a translator!" said Blanche.

Ripe for a visual accoutrement to help the tale blossom to an even fuller hue, Blanche enlisted Beau Bressington, of Bread Productions (Beks, Airports, Miss Fit), to brush the romance into high definition. Actor Arcadia Fimone is her on-screen love interest.

Blanche continues, "The Translator film clip takes you on a journey of a new couple, the moment's when she's in her room texting, to the first date, and the chemistry, to dropping her home, and confusion setting in. He walks her to her door, does he want to come in, he says 'we should do this again sometime,' the frustration of reading between the lines, never quite sure what he means. When being vulnerable and honest and just saying you like them is the scariest thing."

Music has long been a passion of Rachael's. In her younger years, she would sing in front of her entire primary school every week for the parade which led to creating her first demo at 11 and a constant presence performing in musicals at local theatre companies including the Brisbane Arts Theatre where Australian national treasure Geoffrey Rush cut his teeth during his formative years.

Much like Rush, Blanche's natural talent, and ease at shining the brightest under the lights, has always served her well, leading to starring roles in high school productions of Neil Gooding's acclaimed musical 'Back to the 80s' (as "Kimberly Easton") and as "Queen Guinevere" in 'Glamalot,' a wickedly wonderful send-up of the Arthurian legend.

After graduating, she studied acting full time before moving to British Colombia, Canada, where she continued her ascension, achieving runner-up, against 50 other acts, in a national singing competition staged at SilverStar Mountain Resort, Northeast of Vancouver.

From there, she moved to the U.S. to continue her acting endeavors while working with various producers to develop her sound which gravitates between indie pop and modern dance in the same pastures as Ellie Goulding, Fletcher and Tove Lo.

In 2014, Blanche appeared on "Heart in Motion," a crossover smash by disco wonder-kid Tyler Touché. With her hypnotic vocal powering the funky dance floor anthem, the track, and its corresponding mixes, stormed the club charts with heavy support from Triple J, Australia's most influential radio outlet.

Segueing that success, she began collaborating with ARIA-nominated producer Stuart Stuart (Dean Lewis, Sheppard, The Veronicas) on a batch of EDM-flavored pop songs, including 2021's melodic earworm, "Catch My Breath, with its hint of Chainsmokers, and the instantly infectious "Translator," which incorporates all the classic hallmarks of chart-topping songs by Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Alessia Cara.

"Translator" marks the first of six songs Blanche is readying for release over the next year with live shows in the works in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. No translator needed, she's a beacon of transatlantic excellence.

"Translator" https://ditto.fm/translator

instagram.com/rachael.blanche

https://linktr.ee/rachael.blanche