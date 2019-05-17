Ra Ra Riot Announces New LP 'Superbloom'

As a follow up to their recent single "Bad To Worse," Ra Ra Riot released a new track, "Flowers," today. Like "Bad To Worse" and 2016's "Water," "Flowers" was co-written and produced by Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers, Haim). In addition, the band shared the details of their forthcoming new studio album Superbloom, which will be released on August 9, 2019 via Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline.

As their most extravagantly realized work to date, Superbloom finds Ra Ra Riot taking a decidedly pop-minded approach to the album-making process. In shedding their inhibitions, Ra Ra Riot ultimately created an impossibly radiant album, a selection of songs powered by imaginative yet indelible melodies. At the same time, the band maintains the offbeat eclecticism they've embraced since first forming as a baroque-pop outfit back in the mid-2000s, embedding Superbloom's lavish arrangements with elements of psychedelia, new wave, punk and country.



Pre-orders for Superbloom are available now from the band's website. Fans can purchase exclusive splatter colored vinyl and exclusive merch designs from Idle New York.



"Flowers" joins the previously released "This Time Of Year" and current single and Rostam collaboration "Bad To Worse" as the first three tracks revealed fromSuperbloom. "Bad To Worse" is being met with resounding support across the board. The song has been picking up adds at Sirius XMU, OpenAir and many more, love fromStereogum, Spin, BrooklynVegan and others while racking up more than 2 MILLION global streams to date.



Ra Ra Riot is Wes Miles (vocals), Mathieu Santos (bass), Milo Bonacci (guitar),Rebecca Zeller (violin), Kenny Bernard (drums). To stay in the loop on new music, please visit: www.rarariot.com.





