RYL0 Releases New EP 'I'm the Worst!!'

As one of the few black women in the Hyperpop sound-scape, RYL0 is one of the most exciting new voices coming out of the emerging scene. The LA-based, New Jersey-bred, left-field pop mastermind builds worlds around her public image.

An enchanting creative process that has endeared fans to her charismatic music and candid online presence. Following her 'I'm the Best!!' mixtape last summer. RYL0 began to ascend within the Hyperpop scene, landing on Spotify's 'New Music Friday', 'hyperpop' and 'Fresh Finds' playlists; gracing the latter as its cover star.

Now, RYL0 is unleashing 'I'm the Worst!!', a companion project to her previous mixtape that rounds out the story of the singer-songwriter's early career and expands on her artistic persona. If 'I'm the Best!!' was defined by confident self- affirmations and braggadocio, 'I'm the Worst!!' is a full-on sonic temper tantrum from someone whose world is crumbling around them.

The conceptuality of the two tapes further proves that RYL0 is paving new ground. As one of only a handful of black women in Hyperpop, she is quickly becoming a pioneer for what kind of artists can be the face of this space. 'I'm the Worst!!' contains all the elements that have attracted listeners to RYL0's music thus far.

The seven-track package combines bombastic, explosive electronic instrumentals with catchy vocal melodies and a wry sense of humour. And with consistently self-aware, and self-deprecating subject matter throughout, the project's track-list refracts its predecessor's image; effectively fleshing out the mythos of RYL0 both as a musician and a personality.

