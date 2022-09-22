RY X North American Tour Starts Tonight In Chicago

RY X starts his North American tour this evening in Chicago at Thalia Hall following a sold out European run over the summer. The trek is in support of his recently released third studio album Blood Moon.

RY X also recently filmed an exclusive performance live from Brazil at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. The concert was produced by Cercle, a French media company dedicated to promoting artists and venues with an exceptional production in special venues. The performance was released on YouTube last week and has already garnered 320k plays and growing.

Throughout his career, RY X has sought to engage in all forms of artistic expression and gravitates towards connection (to nature, emotions, body and spirit, to the human experience). During the show he is accompanied by other musicians including a string quartet.

RY X's critically acclaimed third studio album Blood Moon is out now. The multifaceted, transcendental set features thirteen beautifully arranged songs which sees RY X meditate upon the relationships he has experienced over the years.

From that introspective angle, the singer, songwriter and producer has crafted a philosophical collection which observes and asks questions regarding an integral aspect of the human condition. RY X also brings his production skills to Drake's new album on the track 'Sticky,' collaborating with producer Gordo.

Tour Dates

Sep. 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sep. 23 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

Sep. 24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theater

Sep 25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

Sep. 28 - Boston, MA - The Royale (Seated)

Sep. 29 - Washington DC - Sixth & I

Sep. 30 - Tivoli, NY - Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Indoor)

Oct. 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (Seated)

Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre