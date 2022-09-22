Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RY X North American Tour Starts Tonight In Chicago

RY X North American Tour Starts Tonight In Chicago

The trek is in support of his recently released third studio album Blood Moon.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

RY X starts his North American tour this evening in Chicago at Thalia Hall following a sold out European run over the summer. The trek is in support of his recently released third studio album Blood Moon.

RY X also recently filmed an exclusive performance live from Brazil at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. The concert was produced by Cercle, a French media company dedicated to promoting artists and venues with an exceptional production in special venues. The performance was released on YouTube last week and has already garnered 320k plays and growing.

Throughout his career, RY X has sought to engage in all forms of artistic expression and gravitates towards connection (to nature, emotions, body and spirit, to the human experience). During the show he is accompanied by other musicians including a string quartet.

RY X's critically acclaimed third studio album Blood Moon is out now. The multifaceted, transcendental set features thirteen beautifully arranged songs which sees RY X meditate upon the relationships he has experienced over the years.

From that introspective angle, the singer, songwriter and producer has crafted a philosophical collection which observes and asks questions regarding an integral aspect of the human condition. RY X also brings his production skills to Drake's new album on the track 'Sticky,' collaborating with producer Gordo.

Tour Dates

Sep. 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Sep. 23 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
Sep. 24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theater
Sep 25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
Sep. 28 - Boston, MA - The Royale (Seated)
Sep. 29 - Washington DC - Sixth & I
Sep. 30 - Tivoli, NY - Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Indoor)
Oct. 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (Seated)
Oct. 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).