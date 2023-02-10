RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'

Rvmdon's new single "Pump It" is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, "Pump It" quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that's sure to get any crowd jumping.

PUMP IT is the new track by RVMDON, the first of 2023, which means a change in his musical career.

Proposing a fresh mix between 4x4 drums and the dubstep style that characterizes him, achieving with this a track full of energy. PUMP IT is a track that has catchy vocals and melodic hooks that are suitable for any rave or playlist looking to add an aggressive but exciting touch to the day.

This track marks a before and after for the branding of Rvmdon, since it presents in the cover art a character in the shape of a dice that will accompany him in all his next releases, as well as a new logo that represents his aggressive but dynamic style.

ABOUT PRTLS

Portals (stylized in all caps as PRTLS) is a Mexico City based record label, event promoter and artist incubator, specialized in Bass Music and Hardstyle. It was founded by Marcela Murillo in 2022, and its A&R department is headed by local Dubstep pioneers Bagha and RVMDON. The label's first event was announced in January 2023, featuring Samplifire as the headliner.

This is the first edition of a series of monthly events planned in Mexico City, in conjunction with Corson Agency, PRTLS seeks to bring Bass Music and Hardstyle talent from around the world for the first time to Mexico, with each event being represented by a card from "La Loteria", a traditional game of chance in México.