RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'

Ruston Kelly shared a third song off his forthcoming release, album highlight "Michael Keaton."

The wildly anthemic track spins a real-life incident into the new album's most fantastically offbeat moment (from the chorus: "It's 3:35 in the morning/And I thought CBD would not get me high/But here I am thinking/What if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/Would that be genocide?").

Kelly explains "That really did happen, but the song's mostly about experimenting with what it means to be me. At the time I was trying to date again and eventually realized that I needed to step back from that, and just let myself live in that space of thinking weird stony thoughts at 3 a.m."

Kelly's new album, The Weakness, will be released on April 7th by Rounder Records. The new album is a blisteringly honest but profoundly hopeful body of work that ultimately reveals our vast potential to create strength and beauty from the most painful of experiences. Pre-order for The Weakness is available HERE.

"Michael Keaton" follows the release of previous album tracks "Mending Song," a song that leans into Kelly's lyrical talent, with Consequence saying it, "details his troubles over a lighthearted riff," and "The Weakness." Writing in Rolling Stone, Jon Freeman proclaimed it a "massive rock anthem," while WFUV's Kara Manning praised the "shimmering, slow burn of a song," with its "ghostly, lushly-conceived rock arrangements."

The Weakness Tour begins April 12th at Louisville's Mercury Ballroom and will find Kelly playing NYC's Webster Hall (April 21st), Chicago's House of Blues (April 29th) and Los Angeles's The Fonda Theater (May 14th), and ending with a hometown show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater (June 2nd) with Jenny Lewis opening. Information about tickets and VIP packages, which include an intimate soundcheck performance and Q&A, can be found at https://www.rustonkelly.com.

The Weakness Tour Dates:

April 12th - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ~

April 13th - Birmingham, AL - Iron City ~

April 15th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater ~

April 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground ~

April 17th - Washington, DC - 930 Club *

April 19th - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry *

April 20th - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

April 21st - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

April 22nd - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *

April 25th - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

April 27th - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird #

April 28th - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache #

April 29th - Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

April 30th - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

May 2nd - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre #

May 3rd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

May 5th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^

May 6th - Seattle, WA - Showbox ^

May 7th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

May 9th - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall ^

May 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

May 12th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up ^

May 13th - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater ^

May 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^

May 16th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf ^

May 18th - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge and Music Hall #

May 19th - Houston, TX - House of Blues #

May 20th - Austin, TX - Stubb's #

May 22nd - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #

June 2nd - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater $

Support:

~ Annie DiRusso

* Purr

# Briscoe

^ Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

$ Jenny Lewis

Ruston Kelly on tour with Noah Kahan:

June 17th - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

June 18th - Firefly Distillery, Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT

Aug 31st - Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY - SOLD OUT

Sept. 1st - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Sept. 2nd - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Sept. 5th - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Sept. 7th - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Sept. 9th - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Sept. 12th - KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT

Sept. 13th - St. Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO - SOLD OUT

Sept 15th - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT

Sept 16th - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI - SOLD OUT

Sept. 17th - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen