Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'

RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'

Kelly’s new album, The Weakness, will be released on April 7.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Ruston Kelly shared a third song off his forthcoming release, album highlight "Michael Keaton."

The wildly anthemic track spins a real-life incident into the new album's most fantastically offbeat moment (from the chorus: "It's 3:35 in the morning/And I thought CBD would not get me high/But here I am thinking/What if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/Would that be genocide?").

Kelly explains "That really did happen, but the song's mostly about experimenting with what it means to be me. At the time I was trying to date again and eventually realized that I needed to step back from that, and just let myself live in that space of thinking weird stony thoughts at 3 a.m."

Kelly's new album, The Weakness, will be released on April 7th by Rounder Records. The new album is a blisteringly honest but profoundly hopeful body of work that ultimately reveals our vast potential to create strength and beauty from the most painful of experiences. Pre-order for The Weakness is available HERE.

"Michael Keaton" follows the release of previous album tracks "Mending Song," a song that leans into Kelly's lyrical talent, with Consequence saying it, "details his troubles over a lighthearted riff," and "The Weakness." Writing in Rolling Stone, Jon Freeman proclaimed it a "massive rock anthem," while WFUV's Kara Manning praised the "shimmering, slow burn of a song," with its "ghostly, lushly-conceived rock arrangements."

The Weakness Tour begins April 12th at Louisville's Mercury Ballroom and will find Kelly playing NYC's Webster Hall (April 21st), Chicago's House of Blues (April 29th) and Los Angeles's The Fonda Theater (May 14th), and ending with a hometown show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater (June 2nd) with Jenny Lewis opening. Information about tickets and VIP packages, which include an intimate soundcheck performance and Q&A, can be found at https://www.rustonkelly.com.

Watch the new music video here:

The Weakness Tour Dates:

April 12th - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ~

April 13th - Birmingham, AL - Iron City ~

April 15th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater ~

April 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground ~

April 17th - Washington, DC - 930 Club *

April 19th - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry *

April 20th - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

April 21st - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

April 22nd - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *

April 25th - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

April 27th - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird #

April 28th - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache #

April 29th - Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

April 30th - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

May 2nd - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre #

May 3rd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

May 5th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^

May 6th - Seattle, WA - Showbox ^

May 7th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

May 9th - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall ^

May 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

May 12th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up ^

May 13th - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater ^

May 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^

May 16th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf ^

May 18th - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge and Music Hall #

May 19th - Houston, TX - House of Blues #

May 20th - Austin, TX - Stubb's #

May 22nd - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads #

June 2nd - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater $

Support:

~ Annie DiRusso

* Purr

# Briscoe

^ Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

$ Jenny Lewis

Ruston Kelly on tour with Noah Kahan:

June 17th - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

June 18th - Firefly Distillery, Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT

Aug 31st - Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY - SOLD OUT

Sept. 1st - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Sept. 2nd - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Sept. 5th - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Sept. 7th - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Sept. 9th - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Sept. 12th - KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT

Sept. 13th - St. Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO - SOLD OUT

Sept 15th - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT

Sept 16th - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI - SOLD OUT

Sept. 17th - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen



Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for Ghost Photo
Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for 'Ghost'
The eagerly awaited follow-up to Ava’s RIAA Platinum-certified 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell, the disco-powered Diamonds & Dancefloors includes such passionately self-assured singles as “One of Us,” “Cold As Ice,” “Dancing’s Done,” “Weapons,” “Maybe You’re The Problem,” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Watch the new music video now!
Danny Golden to Release Being There Album in May Photo
Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May
Danny Golden’s upcoming indie rock album “Being There,” recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and many more), was born out of spontaneity and no restrictions. That free-spirited approach informs the record, which is tied together by compositional strength.
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single The Great Marlowe Photo
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'
Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with “Fire & Ice,” which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent’s second focus track “The Great Marlowe.”  “The Great Marlowe” is now available.
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album Photo
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album
After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12” on Another City Records.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share