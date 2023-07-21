ROZZI Announces Release Of Acoustic EP 'Live From Home'

The new EP will be released via BMG.

Jul. 21, 2023

LA-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and producer Rozzi releases her new acoustic EP Live From Home via BMG.

The EP’s focus track is “Visions,” which originally appeared on Rozzi’s 2018 album, Bad Together. An acoustic version of one of her biggest tracks to date, a single called “Who Do You Love” (originally created in collaboration with producer / DJ ARTY) also graces the EP. 

“Every song I write is meant to be performed live,” says Rozzi. “It’s my favorite part of the process. So I enlisted the brilliant Bryn Bliska (musical director for Maggie Rogers, keys and background vocals for Jacob Collier, and my dear friend from high school) to arrange live versions of my songs with me and record them on my living room floor.

My best friend Tatti Ribeiro filmed and photographed the process. The result is ‘Live From Home’, an EP of songs and videos from both my albums and one particularly distinct take on ‘Who Do You Love’, my collaboration with electronic phenom, ARTY.”

More about ROZZI

Rozzi has shared stages with Joss Stone, Betty Who, Nile Rodgers, Maroon 5, and Duran Duran, amongst others, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, NowThis, Bachelor’s (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, co-hosts the popular Ugh! You're So Good! podcast with Scott Hoying and released two acclaimed EPs over the last two years.

Fan favorite single “Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)” which Rozzi performed live in the latest season of Hulu’s Dollface was also recently featured in the opening credits of the Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Last November, Rozzi released her Berry (Deluxe) album featuring all of the songs from the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including a spectacular cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket,” a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, and the compelling and sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton. 

Photo Credit: Bennet Perez


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

