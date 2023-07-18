ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Adored'

Fresh off their sold out Australian tour, Royel Otis continue climbing to greater heights with their viscerally blissful pop.
Sydney’s favorite indie duo, Royel Otis are sharing their newest single, “Adored” out now via OURNESS. Fresh off their sold out Australian tour, Royel Otis continue climbing to greater heights with their viscerally blissful pop.
From cleaning up ‘Ones to Watch’ lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music and NME to earning Spotify’s RADAR Artist recognition off the back of their much-hyped Sofa Kings EP, Royel Otis today are expanding their well-loved discography.
“Adored” is a sharp post-punk leaning treat, with its snappy beat keeps you upright and Otis’ croon drawls across an earworm lullaby. Produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer, Dan Carey (Wet Leg).
Royel Otis tell us “Adored” is about “taking time for some DIY TLC. Treat yourself with some leisurely pleasure. Don’t let it bring you down, it’s only castles burning."
Royal Otis are in the midst of a months long world tour, playing several continents including their first ever trip to the US which kicks off at The Roxy in September. All dates are listed below.
July 20 - Sydney, AU @ The Lansdowne
July 23 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
August 17 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
August 18 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
August 20 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
August 22 - London, UK @ Omeara
August 23 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
August 24 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
August 25 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
August 29 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny
August 30 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
August 31 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
September 2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest 2023
September 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
September 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
September 10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
September 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
September 12 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
September 15 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
September 17 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
September 18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
September 19 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
September 20 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
September 21 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
September 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory At The Masquerade
September 24 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom
September 27 - New York, NY @ Racket
September 28 - Washington, DC @ DC9
October 14 - Wollongong, AU @ Yours and Owls Festival
November 25 - Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival
November 26 - Gold Coast, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival
December 2 - Ballarat, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival
December 3 - Perth, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival
Across seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, Sofa Kings saw the pair take a progressive leap forward from their infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting and land with a cleverly composed gusto. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP delivered visceral stories and quick wit atop blissful guitar-fuzzed haze.
The record’s singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and the status of Triple J’s #1 Most Played track.
Since the band’s release of their sophomore EP Bar ‘N Grill in 2022, they have graced the covers of global playlists including Spotify’s Front Left, Indie Arrivals and Supersound, Apple Music’s Heaps Indie and more, amassing over 10 million streams, and garnered widespread playlisting support across community radio, US college radio and BBC Radio 6.
Capping off a career-high year in 2022, the duo conquered their first ever European and UK tour performing to bursting crowds across Leeds, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris and Amsterdam, and entered 2023 with a slot in triple j’s Hottest 200 for “Oysters In My Pocket”. Earlier this year, the band joined Groovin the Moo’s 2023 touring lineup and as supports on alt-j's upcoming Australian tour.
As the Royel Otis fever continues to stir in cities, towns and headphones everywhere across the world, don’t miss out on hearing their newest sound in “Adored” today.
