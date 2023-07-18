ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Adored'

Sydney’s favorite indie duo, Royel Otis are sharing their newest single, “Adored” out now via OURNESS. Fresh off their sold out Australian tour, Royel Otis continue climbing to greater heights with their viscerally blissful pop.

From cleaning up ‘Ones to Watch’ lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music and NME to earning Spotify’s RADAR Artist recognition off the back of their much-hyped Sofa Kings EP, Royel Otis today are expanding their well-loved discography.

“Adored” is a sharp post-punk leaning treat, with its snappy beat keeps you upright and Otis’ croon drawls across an earworm lullaby. Produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer, Dan Carey (Wet Leg).

Royel Otis tell us “Adored” is about “taking time for some DIY TLC. Treat yourself with some leisurely pleasure. Don’t let it bring you down, it’s only castles burning."

Royal Otis are in the midst of a months long world tour, playing several continents including their first ever trip to the US which kicks off at The Roxy in September. All dates are listed below.

ROYEL OTIS WORLD TOUR DATES

July 20 - Sydney, AU @ The Lansdowne

July 23 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

August 17 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

August 18 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

August 20 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

August 22 - London, UK @ Omeara

August 23 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

August 24 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

August 25 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

August 29 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

August 30 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

August 31 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

September 2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest 2023

September 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

September 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

September 10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

September 12 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

September 15 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

September 17 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

September 18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

September 19 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

September 20 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

September 21 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

September 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory At The Masquerade

September 24 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

September 27 - New York, NY @ Racket

September 28 - Washington, DC @ DC9

October 14 - Wollongong, AU @ Yours and Owls Festival

November 25 - Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival

November 26 - Gold Coast, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival

December 2 - Ballarat, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival

December 3 - Perth, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival

Across seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, Sofa Kings saw the pair take a progressive leap forward from their infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting and land with a cleverly composed gusto. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP delivered visceral stories and quick wit atop blissful guitar-fuzzed haze.

The record’s singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and the status of Triple J’s #1 Most Played track.

Since the band’s release of their sophomore EP Bar ‘N Grill in 2022, they have graced the covers of global playlists including Spotify’s Front Left, Indie Arrivals and Supersound, Apple Music’s Heaps Indie and more, amassing over 10 million streams, and garnered widespread playlisting support across community radio, US college radio and BBC Radio 6.

Capping off a career-high year in 2022, the duo conquered their first ever European and UK tour performing to bursting crowds across Leeds, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris and Amsterdam, and entered 2023 with a slot in triple j’s Hottest 200 for “Oysters In My Pocket”. Earlier this year, the band joined Groovin the Moo’s 2023 touring lineup and as supports on alt-j's upcoming Australian tour.

As the Royel Otis fever continues to stir in cities, towns and headphones everywhere across the world, don’t miss out on hearing their newest sound in “Adored” today.