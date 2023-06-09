ROB49 Taps Trippie Redd, Roddy Rich, G Herbo and More for New Album '4GOD II'

Emerging New Orleans superstar Rob49 releases his highly anticipated album 4God II. His most personal and provocative project to date, the 18-song set showcases the versatility and urgency that has made Rob one of the most buzzed-about names in rap game. 4God II is available now at all digital retailers.

As fans have come to expect, 4God II packs both emotional and visceral punch. While Rob is supremely confident over technically difficult, uptempo beats, a revelation of personal trauma is never far from the surface. See the moment, on the breakneck “TRX,” when he admits “and I want him dead,” before conceding that revenge “won’t bring my brother back.” It’s writing like this—straight from the gut yet morally complex—that makes the Louisianan one of a kind.

While Rob continues to explore the depths of his own psyche and experience, 4God II highlights his skill as a collaborator—and reveals how in-demand he is among rap’s A-list. “BMF” pairs him with Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo and “Hate It Or Love It” with Charlotte’s DaBaby; Rob also taps Chicago legend G Herbo (“Skeme”). Elsewhere he’s joined by Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, and NoCap, among others. In each of these instances, Rob not only holds his own, but asserts his own style alongside established stars from across the map and stylistic spectrum.

Long before this latest release, Rob had already been embraced by some of hip-hop’s heavy hitters: 2022 album Welcome to Vulture Island features collaborations with Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby—to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. His single “Vulture Island V2” with Lil Baby amassed more than 29 million views on YouTube alone. With 4God II, Rob takes his rightful place at the forefront of his genre.

Listen to the new album here: