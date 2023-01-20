Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RIOPY Announces Upcoming Album 'THRIVE'

RIOPY Announces Upcoming Album 'THRIVE'

The new album will be released on April 14.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Composed over the last two years during a period of uncertainty and fear, RIOPY's new album THRIVE-out April 14- "represents the inner strength that pushes us to fight in moments of doubt or sorrow." Accompanying the announcement are the record's first single, "Nocturne."

THRIVE marks the beginning of a new chapter for RIOPY. It builds on the success of his trilogy of albums, RIOPY (2018), Tree of Light (2019) and Bliss (2021), which have accumulated more than half a billion streams and achieved significant chart success: Tree of Light remains near the top of the Billboard classical chart after more than 120 weeks. It will be the first of his albums to include strings alongside the evocative and powerful pianism which has earned the pianist-composer an ever-growing international following.

THRIVE is also a metaphor for RIOPY's personal journey. During RIOPY's unique upbringing in rural France, he found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone as a means to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world. When he was able to listen to music, RIOPY would imagine expansions of the melodies he heard.

The album THRIVE was born from the same process: "One day, I was playing Satie's famous Gymnopédie and kept expanding it and from that little seed, THRIVE was born. In taking inspiration from the greatest classical composers, I wanted to show how I interpret and shape their music in my mind."

As well as new compositions for solo piano, the album features the composer-pianist's take on famous music which has most inspired him, including works by Satie, Pachelbel, Beethoven, Fauré, Debussy and Chopin. He has transformed their much-loved melodies into cinematic scores of his own, and composed lush arrangements for string orchestra.

He explains: "The piano has always helped me find this momentum, this inner strength, and composing for strings has opened up new horizons for me. The reinterpreted melodies on this album are a metaphor to show that everything can evolve."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Pierre-Emmanuel Rastoin



Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single Birds Eye View Photo
Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'
Charlie Cunningham is a truly under-the-radar success story. Having headlined London’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall and becoming a regular fixture at Europe’s most prestigious concert halls, Charlie’s expressive voice, mellifluous melodies and timeless songwriting has connected with fans across the globe, leading to over half a billion streams.
Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song Buy Us A House Photo
Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song 'Buy Us A House'
Known for his unrelenting optimism and animated personality, LA based alt-rock artist Chad Tepper translates his enthusiasm for life into upbeat, pop-tinged alternative rock. Today, in collaboration with singer/rapper Matisyahu, he dedicates their earnest new track “Buy Us A House” to his mother. Watch the new music video now!
Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP Ziggy Stardub Photo
Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP 'Ziggy Stardub'
The album features guest performances by Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, Naomi Cowan, and many others. Pre-order packages of the album will be available on the easystar.com webstore, including a limited edition exclusive vinyl.
DJ Hanzels New Album Anti Everything Is Out Now Photo
DJ Hanzel's New Album 'Anti Everything' Is Out Now
anti everything features previously shared singles, “Take A Little Bit,” “Gumby,” which Dancing Astronaut called his “deepest and heaviest cut,” “Make Me Feel” and “Talkin,” all of which found Hanzel doubling down on his overarching mission to “go one deeper.” Watch the new visualizer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
Cory Wong Releases New Live Album From Recent West Coast RunCory Wong Releases New Live Album From Recent West Coast Run
January 20, 2023

Hailed by AllMusic for its “brightly organic crossover vibe,” the highly charged jazz-funk collection sees Wong joined by an all-star array of special guests including Billy Strings, Big Wild, Chromeo, Béla Fleck, Sierra Hull, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Nate Smith, and more.
share