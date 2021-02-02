RINSE Releases New Video for 'Tamaryn'

Following his time spent as co-writer and collaborator with Hatchie and other early musical projects, Brisbane, Australia's Joe Agius launched his debut solo venture RINSE last year. His debut EP will arrive next month on March 5th. Rinse's first track was widely praised as contagious and joyful with The Fader describing it as "a shimmering and soaring post-punk plea for sanity." Today, he shares another new track, "Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)," off his forthcoming EP. The song has one of Agius' brilliantly directed music videos to accompany it. Watch the red pill/blue pill Y2K era love story here.

"I built and painted the walls and nearly every object featured in each room (thanks to Facebook marketplace) over a couple of weeks, while the 3D animation was created by Jackson Phillips and Skye Skye," says Agius. "I wanted the video to encapsulate what it's like being stuck in your own head when you're totally infatuated with somebody. 'Tamaryn (Wherever I am)' was one of the first songs I wrote and recorded as RINSE and really started the ball rolling for this project."

According to Agius, RINSE's debut EP Wherever I Am, out on March 5th, "serves as a sonic bedrock for what RINSE is and sounds like to me, and a place I'm excited to build upon. Each song represents a different moment of my development as a solo artist, from finding my voice to digging deeper in lyricism than I ever have before, as well as honing my own skills in recording and production."

With Agius squarely at its centre, RINSE features a rotating cast of collaborators and live members including a feature from Hatchie on the track, "Back Into Your Arms." Musically, it gravitates towards post-punk, shoegaze and new-wave sounds, influenced by artists such as New Order, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Cure and Pale Saints.

Photo Credit: James Caswell