RINI Releases Debut Project 'Constellations'

Today, Melbourne-raised, Los Angeles-based crooner RINI releases Constellations on Warner Records, an immersive debut project that confirms his status as one of R&B's most talented new faces.

Checking in at 12 tracks, Constellations is colored in lush soundscapes, cinematic pop, and soul-baring romanticism. For "Over Some Wine," he floats above nocturnal production as he declares his undying love. And on the Wale-assisted "Red Lights," a track that's racked up over 1.6 million Spotify streams and 627K YouTube views on the music video, he offers his wounded falsetto for lost lovers.

On the whole, it's a record that shows his range and depth as a songwriter-flipping between dreamy sounds and more grounded ones to create a project that you won't easily turn off.

A talented instrumentalist, Melbourne-raised Justerini Sandoval went to great lengths to become a seasoned performer at a young age - playing guitar in front of his church congregation as a child and street performing in his teens. The success of these endeavors sent him venturing down many other avenues to develop his music.

YouTube became a key resource for the aspiring musician, with both RINI uploading covers of R&B chart-toppers and teaching himself production from tutorial videos. RINI set about scratching the itches of contemporary-soul lovers and releases. He began releasing music on streaming services and soon found an audience. Once signed to Warner Record he began adding to his existing music with a flawless track record of gorgeous slow jams over the past 18 months including "Bedtime Story," "Aphrodite," and "My Favourite Clothes" and the latest "Out of The Blue."

Listen to the new project here: