RICK SPRINGFIELD: STRIPPED DOWN to Play Blue Note Hawai'i

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blue Note Hawai'i announces Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and actor Rick Springfield for two special performances of Rick Springfield: Stripped Down, presented by 92.3 KSSK, on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on presale Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced from $99–$249.

Over the past four decades, Springfield has become one of pop-rock's most enduring performers, selling more than 25 million albums and scoring 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His catalog includes the Grammy Award-winning smash 'Jessie's Girl,' along with 'Don't Talk to Strangers,' 'An Affair of the Heart,' 'I've Done Everything for You,' 'Love Somebody' and 'Human Touch.'

With Stripped Down, Springfield brings audiences closer to the songs and stories behind his remarkable career in a more intimate setting, showcasing the songwriting and musicianship that have defined his work for more than four decades.

Beyond music, Springfield has built an extensive acting career across film and television, with appearances in Ricki and the Flash opposite Meryl Streep, HBO's True Detective, Supernatural and American Horror Story.

Event Details

Rick Springfield: Stripped Down

Presented by 92.3 KSSK

Saturday, October 24, 2026 — 7 p.m. | Doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2026 — 7 p.m. | Doors open at 5 p.m.

Blue Note Hawai'i, OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815

Tickets: $99–$249. Presale: Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m.

A VIP Seating & Merch Package is also available and includes VIP seating, an exclusive T-shirt and exclusive merchandise package. Package merchandise will be fulfilled by ONELIVE and shipped separately around the time of the performance.

Seating is first come, first served within each section. A $20 minimum purchase per person applies. Full bar and dinner menu are available. When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...