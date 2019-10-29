R.E.M. Unveils Monster 25 Interactive A/B Remix Experience

Ahead of the upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of their iconic album Monster, R.E.M. have launched an interactive web experience which allows fans to A/B the 2019 remixed album against the remastered 1994 original by toggling between the two. Through the web application, fans can stream the advance singles "Let Me In" and "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?" (logging in through their preferred streaming platform) and sample 30 seconds of each of the remaining album tracks. Starting on Monster 25 street date, November 1, all songs on the album will be available to play in their entirety.

The web experience provides fans with an immersive and interactive dive into the sonic realm of the album, allowing them to easily explore the differences between the timeless originals and the brand-new mixes by Monster's original producer, Scott Litt. The experience is visualized by the iconic bear head artwork, which shifts between the 1994 orange cover and the new distorted blue mode, depending on which version of the song the user is playing at that moment.

R.E.M. established a powerful legacy as one of the most enduring and essential rock bands in popular music history by pioneering the '90s alt-rock movement, influencing the likes of Radiohead, Nirvana, Pavement and Pearl Jam. Formed in 1980, the group enjoyed an extraordinary three-decade-long run of creative vitality and multi-platinum sales before amicably disbanding in 2011. Despite great success, the band members never lost track of their core values, remaining outspoken in their views about political, social and environmental issues, and never wavering when it came to artistic integrity. Over the course of their career together-an immense legacy which approaches a 40-year tenure in 2020-R.E.M. released a total of 15 studio albums, won three GRAMMY® Awards and, in 2007, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .





Related Articles View More Music Stories