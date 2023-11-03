REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Star Candiace Releases 'Fine Whine'

The season of Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday, November 5, on Bravo. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Star Candiace Releases 'Fine Whine'

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE refreshes her fan-favorite “Fine Whine” with an official re-release of the single. It graces her acclaimed 2022 full-length album, Deep Space (Deluxe Editon). 

On the track, a dreamy soundscape uplifted by charging 808s and sizzling hi-hats immediately captivates as CANDIACE follows with a flurry of enchanting vocals. Her lyrics teem with emotion, detailing her uncontainable love and attraction for a significant other. Leaning into unforgettable melodies, it hinges on her anthemic hook, “Sexy fine whine, dutty fine whine, that s I like.” She continues to urge, “Come and lay in my sheets tonight.” 

Stay tuned for the official music video premiering on Friday, November 10. The single will also be featured in MTV's upcoming film Noah's Arc, premiering this winter.

It arrives on the heels of her recent collaboration with Drew Sidora, “Affirmations, Pt. II.” The latter has garnered more than 175k Spotify streams while also reeling in critical acclaim from the likes of Rated R&B, That Grape Juice, Broadway World, and more. 

In other news, CANDIACE just wrapped up the second leg of her highly-successful “Deep Space” Tour. Throughout 2023, she lit up stages across the nation with performances in Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, and Atlanta, GA, to name a few. 

On the near horizon, fans can tune into Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac to watch CANDIACE shine on the big screen. The season premiere airs on Sunday, November 5, on Bravo. 

CANDIACE built widespread hype with last year's Deep Space. In its first week, it opened with more than half a million streams and has garnered north of 7.5 million streams to date. It achieved #24 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart and also peaked at #4 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Additionally, it earned praise from the likes of Anita Baker, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton. 

She then re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight recordings, including “INSECURE” [feat. Trina]. Listen to Deep Space Deluxe Edition – HERE

Right out of the gate, “INSECURE” incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, "The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac' star has been making solid strides with tracks such as ‘Drive Back' and its housing album ‘Deep Space.' And the trajectory continues with her newest number.” 

Rated R&B raved, “The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it's all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship.” BET highlighted, “she's telling the insecure folks about themselves.” 

ABOUT CANDIACE DILLARD BASSETT:

A renaissance woman can do it all—and more. As a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, personality, and philanthropist, Candiace Dillard Bassett shines as brightly as possible in each respective lane.

Racking up millions of streams and views on her solo music, appearing in films for BET and NETFLIX, running various businesses, and entertaining audiences on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac, she consistently turns heads and inspires with everything she does.

While performing with the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir, her peers affectionately referred to her as “Toni” due to the alto power of her voice. She launched her career in Washington DC, working in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration before joining his reelection campaign as a staffer. She also participated in countless pageants, reaching the apex as “Miss United States 2013.”

In order to guide and empower another generation of contestants, she founded Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting. She also cofounded Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites. Allowing audiences into her world, Candiace notably joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018.

However, music always remained close to her heart. She landed a deal with MNRK and unveiled her full-length debut Deep Space in 2021. Top 25 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, with Anita Baker and Toni Braxton both professing their fandom.

She made her big screen debut with a role in the award-winning Water in a Broken Glass. Other credits include a guest spot on NETFLIX's Family Reunion alongside Tia Mowry and BET's The Christmas Lottery. In 2022, she also stared in BET's It Takes Two as she prepares more music for release as well



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kevin Drews New Solo Album Aging Photo
Kevin Drew's New Solo Album 'Aging'

Kevin Drew is thrilled to release his most vulnerable, minimal solo album to date - Aging. Aging's sonic profile sits in a similar place as beloved Broken Social Scene songs like “Lover's Spit,” “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” and “The Sweetest Kill” – beautifully dark, richly melodic, and tinted with shades of melancholy and longing.

2
Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single Bae Photo
Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single 'Bae'

Skilla Baby continues to grow into one of the fans favorite new rappers, dropping countless hot records, keeping his audience tuned in. The Detroit sensation's relaxed style of flow combined with his catchy lyrics and caption-worthy punchlines, continues to win the hearts and ears of fans and celebrities alike. Watch the new music video!

3
Vinnie Paolizzi Is Just Getting Started With New Single Ahead Of Me Photo
Vinnie Paolizzi Is Just Getting Started With New Single 'Ahead Of Me'

The first few lines of Vinnie Paolizzi's new single, “Ahead of Me,” are a hopeful, vintage-tinged proclamation that he's only getting started: “I'm not done / At least not for good / I've got a few more miles / Under this hood.”

4
The Orion Experiences The Cult Of Dionysus Hits 100,000,000 Streams Photo
The Orion Experience's 'The Cult Of Dionysus' Hits 100,000,000 Streams

THE ORION EXPERIENCE's viral hit 'The Cult of Dionysus' reaches 100 million Spotify streams, announces release of Cosmicandy: Deluxe Edition and NYC live show on Dec. 3.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX