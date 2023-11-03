REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Star Candiace Releases 'Fine Whine'

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE refreshes her fan-favorite “Fine Whine” with an official re-release of the single. It graces her acclaimed 2022 full-length album, Deep Space (Deluxe Editon).

On the track, a dreamy soundscape uplifted by charging 808s and sizzling hi-hats immediately captivates as CANDIACE follows with a flurry of enchanting vocals. Her lyrics teem with emotion, detailing her uncontainable love and attraction for a significant other. Leaning into unforgettable melodies, it hinges on her anthemic hook, “Sexy fine whine, dutty fine whine, that s I like.” She continues to urge, “Come and lay in my sheets tonight.”

Stay tuned for the official music video premiering on Friday, November 10. The single will also be featured in MTV's upcoming film Noah's Arc, premiering this winter.

It arrives on the heels of her recent collaboration with Drew Sidora, “Affirmations, Pt. II.” The latter has garnered more than 175k Spotify streams while also reeling in critical acclaim from the likes of Rated R&B, That Grape Juice, Broadway World, and more.

In other news, CANDIACE just wrapped up the second leg of her highly-successful “Deep Space” Tour. Throughout 2023, she lit up stages across the nation with performances in Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, and Atlanta, GA, to name a few.

On the near horizon, fans can tune into Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac to watch CANDIACE shine on the big screen. The season premiere airs on Sunday, November 5, on Bravo.

CANDIACE built widespread hype with last year's Deep Space. In its first week, it opened with more than half a million streams and has garnered north of 7.5 million streams to date. It achieved #24 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart and also peaked at #4 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Additionally, it earned praise from the likes of Anita Baker, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton.

She then re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight recordings, including “INSECURE” [feat. Trina]. Listen to Deep Space Deluxe Edition – HERE.

Right out of the gate, “INSECURE” incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, "The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac' star has been making solid strides with tracks such as ‘Drive Back' and its housing album ‘Deep Space.' And the trajectory continues with her newest number.”

Rated R&B raved, “The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it's all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship.” BET highlighted, “she's telling the insecure folks about themselves.”

ABOUT CANDIACE DILLARD BASSETT:

A renaissance woman can do it all—and more. As a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, personality, and philanthropist, Candiace Dillard Bassett shines as brightly as possible in each respective lane.

Racking up millions of streams and views on her solo music, appearing in films for BET and NETFLIX, running various businesses, and entertaining audiences on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac, she consistently turns heads and inspires with everything she does.

While performing with the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir, her peers affectionately referred to her as “Toni” due to the alto power of her voice. She launched her career in Washington DC, working in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration before joining his reelection campaign as a staffer. She also participated in countless pageants, reaching the apex as “Miss United States 2013.”

In order to guide and empower another generation of contestants, she founded Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting. She also cofounded Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites. Allowing audiences into her world, Candiace notably joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018.

However, music always remained close to her heart. She landed a deal with MNRK and unveiled her full-length debut Deep Space in 2021. Top 25 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, with Anita Baker and Toni Braxton both professing their fandom.

She made her big screen debut with a role in the award-winning Water in a Broken Glass. Other credits include a guest spot on NETFLIX's Family Reunion alongside Tia Mowry and BET's The Christmas Lottery. In 2022, she also stared in BET's It Takes Two as she prepares more music for release as well