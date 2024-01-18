REAL ESTATE Shares New Single & Announces Show For 'Daniels-Only'

Indie rock mainstays Real Estate will release their new Daniel Tashian-produced record Daniel next month on February 23rd via Domino Recording Co.

The band previously shared the album's first single “Water Underground,” in tandem with a music video inspired by and made in collaboration with and featuring the stars of the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Today Real Estate shares another taste of the forthcoming album with “Haunted World.”

The chiming guitars and plaintive verses of “Haunted World” summon the band that first emerged to acclaim in 2009, with Martin Courtney doing his best to sing his way around existential confusion. But in the chorus, dexterous instrumental harmonies (that's Nashville ace Justin Schipper on pedal steel) and faint backing vocals propel the song anew, its tight hook snagging in a second. Tashian suggested they fortify the refrain, and he was right.

Of the track, Courtney says, “‘Haunted World' sounds like a 90s sitcom theme to us. Network execs - this song is available and we are ready and willing to sell to the highest bidder.

We're super happy with how this one turned out. We had a nice arrangement worked out before we headed to Nashville to record, but it really came to life in the studio. Sometimes a song will surprise you like that."

Real Estate also announces that they will be playing a “Daniel-Only” album release show at Union Pool in New York Feb, 22, 2024. Admission is free with RSVP but guests must have a first, middle or last name of Daniel (Dan, Danielle, Danny, Daniella, Danielson, etc)" to enter. Non-Daniel +1s are allowed. Space is limited; first come, first served. This show is in addition to the band's extensive Spring North American tour, beginning March in Vancouver and running until May 26 in Atlanta. Get tickets HERE.

The sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar) and Sammi Niss (drums), Daniel sports 11 new songs recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) during an ebullient nine-day spree at RCA Studio A in Nashville. The songs on Daniel are effortless but artful.

They shimmer and radiate without hesitation or second guesses, and they connect the uninhibited wonder of Real Estate's earliest work with the earned perspective of adulthood. Daniel sounds like classic Real Estate, simply leveled up with the subtle but unabashed touches of a producer who has actually lived inside pop powerhouses.

In Nashville, Real Estate shared a rental, cutting up in close quarters after the imposition of separation of these last few years. Several days into recording, they were discussing album titles when someone suggested “Daniel,” simply because it seemed like a good idea to bestow a human name upon a record. Was it for Daniel Tashian? Maybe. Was it the sign of a band that has now been around long enough to take its music seriously without taking itself or its perception too seriously? Absolutely.

Daniel is available to pre-order on Mart edition baby blue vinyl with a 24x36” double-sided poster, indie edition silver vinyl, LP, CD and digitally. Dom Mart | Digital.

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates

02/22/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *DANIELS-ONLY*

03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall*

03/05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge*

03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre*

03/08/24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

03/10/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

03/11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether*

03/13/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's 365 Club*

04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)^

04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall^

04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club^

04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall^

04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's^

04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre^

04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale^

04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^

04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^ SOLD OUT

05/16/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/17/24 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18/24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

05/20/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/21/24 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/22/24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger #

05/23/24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24/24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

05/25/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

* w/ Florry

^ w/ Marina Allen

# w/ Water From Your Eyes

Credit: Sinna Nasseri