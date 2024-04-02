REAL ESTATE Kick Off Second Leg Of North American Tour & Launch Loveless Coffee Collab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie rock mainstays Real Estate released their Daniel Tashian-produced new album Daniel a few weeks ago via Domino Recording Co. The band have been on the road ever since and are kicking off the second leg of the North American tour this week. To celebrate (and keep them awake during the long drives between venues), Real Estate announce today a collaboration with Loveless Coffee. A Coffee For Daniel, brewed by Miraflores Farms in Ecuador, will be available via Loveless' online shop (for wholesale and individual purchase), at the Brooklyn Loveless location, and at the Real Estate merch table at the band's upcoming shows. Get yours HERE and drink up.

The band says, "Here at Real Estate the Band LLC, we drink a lot of coffee. How else do you think we find the energy to deliver a blistering live set on tour night after night? Once again we've partnered with our dear friends at Loveless Coffee to bring you something truly special. This stuff is GOOD - you're going to want to taste it, believe us."

Real Estate will continue on their spring North American tour this week, hitting Montreal and Canada before returning stateside where they'll continue until the end of May. The band will also head over to the UK/Europe this Fall, dates on sale now. Recent shows have included guest-drummers like Fred Armisen, entire sets decided by a game of Bingo, audiences full of VIDs (Very Important Daniels) and “Daniel” covers so good that even Sir Elton John himself said it was “really beautiful” and spoke to the band about it for his Apple Music Rocket Hour show. Get your tickets HERE because you never know what might happen at your local gig.