R&B Artist Foxfrd Drops Cover of Childish Gambino's '3005'

"3005" was perhaps one of the most memorable hits from the beloved Childish Gambino. Originally released in 2013, the popular hit dropped ahead of his second studio album "Because the Internet". Now, R&B/Hip Hop artist Foxfrd is here with his own original take and we just can't get enough. Inspired by sticking with someone for better or for worse, Foxfrd's version presents a more smooth, modest tone - very fitting for Foxfrd's laid back low-fi style. His melodic lyrical delivery proves delightfully buoyant, keeping listeners dancing from beginning to end.

Now Los Angeles-based, Foxfrd's original music chops blossomed during his time in Memphis, TN. Having been a lead animator in the video game industry for many years, he introduces a wildly unique approach to storytelling through visual art. Working for notable gaming studio The Game Band, where he helped create the Apple award-winning game Where Cards Fall, Foxfrd's experience has positioned him as a multimedia artist on the rise. Now performing as a viral creator on TikTok, his content is reaching millions of streams worldwide. Brilliantly embracing the seamless crossover between the music and gaming worlds, Foxfrd has found his lane in the industry and we are thrilled to witness its continuous growth on a global scale.

Listen to Foxfrd's cover of "3005" here.