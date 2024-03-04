RAYE Makes History At BRIT Awards With 6 Wins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night at the BRIT Awards, global sensation RAYE has made history by clinching an unprecedented 6 awards – the record for the most wins in a single year – marking a groundbreaking achievement for the independent singer-songwriter at Britain's biggest night in music.

In addition to becoming the first female to ever win Songwriter of the Year, she also took home accolades for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Escapism.”), Best New Artist, and Best R&B Act. RAYE gave a career-defining performance at the ceremony, performing a medley of songs off her critically acclaimed debut album, My 21st Century Blues, including hits “Escapism.” and “Ice Cream Man.” Next, RAYE is set to make her first appearance at Coachella on April 13th and 20th.

Taking the title of the most nominated artist in a single BRITs year, RAYE led the charge tonight with a record-breaking 7 nominations in total – a first by any artist since The BRITs began in 1977, eclipsing the record to date of six held by Gorillaz (2002), Craig David (2001) and Robbie Williams (1999). Her 6 award wins tonight places RAYE at the top of the BRITs leaderboard for having the most wins in one night, making BRIT Awards history by beating the previous record of four, held by Harry Styles (2023), Adele (2016) and Blur (1995).

RAYE said she was “so honored and blown away” to be receiving her first BRIT Award as Songwriter of the Year. “I will treasure this trophy very much,” the London-born musician added. “I am so grateful to be recognized as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I'm very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

About RAYE

British singer-songwriter RAYE shines as one of the brightest stars in music today, boasting eight Top 20 UK singles, 5 Billion global Spotify streams, an Ivor Novello Award, and a track record of writing for the industry's biggest names. Since her debut in 2014, RAYE has undergone a remarkable journey to stardom. Nominated for a record-breaking seven 2024 BRIT Awards – the most of any artist in one year – her long-awaited independent debut album My 21st Century Blues made an immediate impact. As a welcome result of her self-fulfilling work, RAYE unknowingly created the song that became synonymous with 2023.

The global smash “Escapism.” not only became the largest selling single by a female British artist in 2023, but it also earned RAYE her first UK #1 and entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US where it's since been certified Platinum. Following support tours with Lewis Capaldi, Kali Uchis, and SZA, RAYE performed 130 headline shows including a rousing set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

Her career-defining turn at Royal Albert Hall – accompanied by a 50-person orchestra and gospel choir – received a televised BBC special for the ages with critics heralding RAYE as “the most talented artist since Adele and Amy Winehouse” (The Telegraph). This year, she gears up to perform her “My 21st Century Symphony” to a sold-out crowd of 20,000 at The O2 Arena prior to making her debut at Coachella.

In the last year, she has graced the cover of magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Wonderland, Bricks, Euphoria, Time Out and DIY and been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NPR Music, People, Vulture, and many more. Globally, RAYE's season of high profile television performances this year include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show, in addition to a career-defining appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

RAYE has also been featured in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear collection campaign (alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, and Nessa Barrett) and can currently be seen in H&M's global Move campaign seen in 76 territories worldwide.

Stay tuned for more to come from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Award nominee, including her debut at Coachella on April 13 and 20, 2024.

PHOTO CREDIT: Callum Walker Hutchinson